The Oklahoma City University Stars came to Waxahachie on Friday night for a Sooner Athletic Conference volleyball match with the host Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lady Lions. The SAC-leading Stars (11-1, 5-0) prevailed in the match, 3-1, by the scores of 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-10.

Despite dropping their third match in a row the Lady Lions played their best match since returning from a trip to Kansas to open conference play.

SAGU’s Nikki Almaguer returned to the role of libero and had 16 digs in the four sets followed by Aeriel Horton with 11 digs.

The Stars led the Lady Lions in hitting percentage for the match .238 - .193.

Alexis Mealer has found the swing she had as a freshman and shone against a tough OCU defense with a .407 hitting percentage, 13 kills, and only 2 attack errors.

Jancee Akers returned to the lineup on Friday evening and turned in a .538 night hitting with 9 kills and 2 errors in 13 total attacks.

The first set featured seven tie scores the final being 24-24. OCU won the next two points to take the set 26-24.

The second set saw the same tight volleyball being played as set one. The Lady Lions began to pull away from the Stars after a 10-10 tie and were up 19-13 before going on to win 25-21. This represented the first set that OCU has lost in a conference match in 2019.

Fourteen times the score was tied in the third set. The last tie was 17-17. From that point on OCU was able to gain a two-point lead at 20-18 and survive the set 25-22.

Friday’s loss was the first time since the 2016 volleyball season that SAGU has lost 3 matches in a row.

“Tonight we played a nationally ranked team. They played extremely well all four sets,” Lady Lions head coach Hank Moore said. “I’m proud of the way we competed in the first three sets. In the fourth set OCU’s maturity took over the match and we could not get the passes we needed to stay with them. Our two sophomores, Jancee Akers and Alexis Mealer really stepped up and played at a high level. I did see a lot of growth out of our team tonight.”

SAGU (8-6, 2-3) finished its weekend home conference series on Saturday against Southwestern Christian University.