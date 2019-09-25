In a Saturday afternoon match-up the Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s soccer competed against the University of Houston-Victoria. UHV won the matchup against the Lady Lions (2-5-0, 0-0-0) by a score of 3-2.

SAGU managed 2 shots in the first half and 10 shots in the second. UHV had 36 shots for the game.

Senior Sarah Palmer had 22 saves on the day for the Lady Lions.

Freshman Alizae Sanchez-Cruz scored her first collegiate goal on a shot from 15 yards out to make the score 2-1 UHV.

“The Lady Lions continue to connect the dots each and every game and are striving to stay on course to the way we play,” head coach Paul Hason said. “Today was our third game this week and we didn’t have to substitute until later in the game whereas technically players should have been exhausted. Anyone watching the game can see the beautiful brand of soccer we are presenting. We must continue to be patient for the season is a marathon and not a sprint.”

Sooner Athletic Conference began for the Lady Lions on Tuesday evening when SAGU traveled to Fort Worth to play the Texas Wesleyan University Rams.

Men

UHV 6, SAGU 0

SAGU men’s soccer played their last non-conference game on Saturday afternoon in Waxahachie against the University of Houston-Victoria. UHV beat the Lions (0-6-1, 0-0-0) 6-0 in the match-up.

UHV competes in the Red River Athletic Conference and improved to 8-0 on the year with the win against the Lions.

UHV scored 3 goals in a span of 1:38 to complete all the scoring they would need to win the game against SAGU.

Twenty-eight fouls were called in the game with 17 on SAGU and 11 on UHV. SAGU had six yellow cards and one red card during the match.

Junior midfielder Mario Banegas led the Lions with 4 shots and 2 shots on goal.

“UHV is an undefeated team that is very solid,” Lions head coach Clementin Oancea said. “To compete we needed to stay in our game plan and were unable to do that task.”

On Tuesday, the Lions began their conference schedule by traveling to Fort Worth for a night contest with Texas Wesleyan University.