Texas State Camping Squares will host a “Square Thru the Dinosaurs” meeting and dance at 7 p.m. from Oct. 11-12 at Oakdale Park Convention Center.

The Texas State Callers Association will be there Friday along with a local cuer. On Saturday, Tom Miller from Pennsylvania will be the caller.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the officers from the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers and visit with other officers and dancers from across Texas. Admission is free for non-square dancers/spectators.

There will be a donation at the door for square dancers.

Square and round dance lessons are offered throughout the year by local clubs.

If you are interested in learning how to square dance, visit the Texas State Camping Squares website at www.squaredancetx.com.

There will be club names and contact information listed or you may contact tassanb54@gmail.com by email.