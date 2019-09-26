It was smooth sailing for the sisters of Beta Mu Delta when they boarded the Schultz home on Sept. 18.

The ladies feasted on crab cakes, shrimp, cheese and crackers, Caribbean salad and a variety of refreshing beverages.

All members were present to begin the year of “Power of the Dream” which is the International Beta Sigma Phi theme for 2019-20.

Prizes were given after playing a “Message in a Bottle” game. Door prizes were also presented.

When leaving, the sisters were each given a bottle of wine adorned with colorful flip flop luggage tags.