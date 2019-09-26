The Tarleton State University Wind Ensemble opens its 2019-20 season Thursday, Oct. 3, with “Songs,” an evening of works based on catchy tunes from musical history.

First Baptist Church, 334 West Green St. in downtown Stephenville, hosts this special concert at 7:30 p.m. with conductor Dr. David Robinson, director of Tarleton bands. Admission is free.

Works include Frank Ticheli’s Angels in the Architecture, featuring Tarleton faculty members Dr. Heather Hawk as soprano soloist and Dr. Zvonimir Nagy as organist. The concert also features Gustav Holst’s masterpiece, Second Suite in F; David Biedenbender’s Luminescense, based on the chorale “Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light;” and Festive Overture by Dmitry Shostakovich.

The Wind Ensemble will give the band version premiere of Veni Creator Spiritus by Texas composer Bernard Scherr. Originally written for orchestra, this seven-minute work is based on the Gregorian chant of the same name.

Other soloists for the evening are Dr. Troy Robertson, Tarleton director of choirs; Dr. Iwao Asakura, associate professor of voice; and the Texan Troubadours.

For more information, call Robinson at 254-459-5326.