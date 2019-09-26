Waxahachie residents have a say in how their communities are policed.

That’s the message from Police Chief Wade Goolsby who is inviting residents to “A Chat With The Chief.”

“It’s a chance for the public to come in and express any thoughts or concerns that they may have,” Goolsby said. “I usually give a little update on what’s going on in the department, but other than that it's really up to them.”

The sit-down with Goolsby comes on the heels of “Coffee with a Cop” held on Sept. 16 at a Waxahachie Starbucks coffee shop.

“The mission of ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” the department said.

In the article “Why Police-Community Relationships Are Important,” the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service office found that “strong relationships of mutual trust between police agencies and the communities they serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing.

“Police officials rely on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods, and to work with the police to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust the police depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.”

The Waxahachie Police Department is located at 630 Farley St. in a $15 million state-of-the-art facility.

With about 35,000 square feet, the station features a briefing room, report-writing area for officers, gym, locker room, community room and a crime scene processing area. There is also a designated area for the Criminal Investigation Division and designated offices for command staff.

Just last month, officers celebrated the first anniversary of the building’s opening.

“It doesn’t seem like its been a year, but it has been a great year because we really enjoy the building, and enjoy walking into it every day,” Goolsby told the Daily Light in August. “The building turned out exactly the way we wanted it, and we’re still happy with the design of it and how it works, and the environment that it creates.”

“A Chat With The Chief” is on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.

"It's my invitation to the public to come talk to me directly," Goolsby said.