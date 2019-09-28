Three homecoming football games were played Friday night. Alice Coyotes, San Diego Vaqueros, and Premont Cowboys all had their homecoming games on their home field.
Alice Vs. Tuloso-Midway
1st Quarter: 0-0
2nd Quarter:15-7
Half-Time:15-7
3rd Quarter: 42-13
4th Quarter:50-13
Final Score: 50-13
Alice Wins
San Diego Vs. Santa Gertrudis
1st Quarter: 10-0
2nd Quarter:28-0
Half-Time:28-0
3rd Quarter:45-0
4th Quarter:45-0
Final Score: 45-0
San Diego Wins
Premont Vs. Ben Bolt
1st Quarter: 10-14
2nd Quarter:10-14
Half-Time: 10-14
3rd Quarter:22-21
4th Quarter:22-21
Final Score: 22-21
Ben Bolt defeats Premont