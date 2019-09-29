October's First Friday Art Trail will take place starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, a program of The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center of the Arts, takes place in Lubbock’s downtown Cultural District rain or shine, according to a news release from LHUCA.

This is the 181st First Friday Art Trail, a free, self-guided public art happening that has taken Lubbock to the forefront of the Texas art scene. This event brings together collectors, artists and the community for an evening of art, live music and fun. This month’s event will take place at the following venues.

This progressive art event aims to delight visitors with a plethora of art experiences. Trail goers can grab a map and explore the trail on their own, or jump aboard one of five free First Friday Trolleys and ride to the galleries along the downtown route. For more information about the First Friday Art Trail visit ffat.org.

Citibus trolleys/buses will begin at 6:15 p.m. and run until approximately 9:30 p.m. from the following locations: LHUCA/Charles Adams Gallery, Legacy Event Center, Buddy Holly Center, Tornado Gallery, GlassyAlley Art Studio & Gallery and the Caviel Museum of African-American History.

First Friday Art Trail Venue Listing:

LHUCA, 511 Ave K

Christine DeVitt Exhibition Hall: Cande Aguilar: barrioPOP, an exhibition that is an amalgamation sprung by characters, colors and street phenomena that is the artist’s life immersed in popular culture; expressed through multimedia such as painting, image transfer, digital collage, photography, video and music.

Helen DeVitt Jones Studio Gallery: Armando Sebastian: The Garden of Good & Evil, an exhibition of oil paintings that explore visual storytelling and magical realism.

John F. Lott Gallery: Alejandro Macias: A Bridge Too Close, a solo exhibition of drawings and paintings. His work has been driven by his Mexican-American identity and the current social-political climate.

Martin McDonald Gallery: Carmen Winant: Pictures of Women Working. Winant collages found photographs to question and explore the depiction of women in the workforce in the wake of second wave feminism.

Firehouse Theatre: Flatlands Dance Theatre, Lubbock’s professional dance company will present a sneak peek of dance works from their upcoming production, DecaDance: A Celebration of FDT’s First 10 Years.

Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery: Mosaic: Real Possibilities. Real Art. Mosaic will display inspirational works of art designed by the people they serve with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities.

Christine DeVitt Icehouse: TTU Disability Services Creative Abilities Art Gallery.

Minnie Quickenstedt Underwood Graffiti Building: TTU Child Development Research Center: Children Color Our World.

Helen DeVitt Jones Clay Studio: Various artists selling various media.

LHUCA Plaza: Library card sign-ups and handing out OneBook LBK books; StarCare’s Annual “Chalk Out the Stigma” event. Lubbock Children’s Literature and Film Fest 6-6:20PM; Mojave Sol 6:45-7:45PM; Hannah Who 8-9:30PM.

806-762-8606, FFAT hours 6pm-9pm, Gallery hours Tue-Sat 11am-5pm, Sun 1pm-5pm

Charles Adams Gallery, 602 Avenue J

Maisie Marie Alford, Tony Arnett, Victoria Bee, Shannon Cannings, Will Cannings, Christian Conrad, Hannah Dean, Ken Dixon, Carol Flueckiger, Glenn Garnett, B.C. Gilbert, Y Armitage Greene, Carol C Howell, Lynwood Kreneck, Artie Limmer, Chad Plunket, Catherine Prose, Philip Taylor, Ashton Thornhill, Sara Waters, James Watkins, and Jonathan Whitfill with work by early regional artists Peter Hurd, Henrietta Wyeth, John Miegs, Bess Hubbard and others.

806-788-1008, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm, Gallery hours: Mon-Sat 10am-5pm

Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP)

5&J STUDIOS, 1106 5th Street

5&J Gallery: UFOs Over Lubbock Return, featuring prints from across the universe. Organized by Carlos Hernandez of Burning Bones Press.

CH Foundation Metals Studio: Student work in progress.

Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio: KTTZ screening the first episode of Beyond the Report: The Status of Women in Lubbock. Also, collecting and hanging notecards with stories from women within the community. Fine more at beyondthereportlbk.com.

TTU School of Art Satellite Gallery: Stranded, a sound installation and theater performance.

CASP Courtyard: Food Trucks and adult beverages.

806-788-1008, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

CASP Work Studios, 408 Avenue J, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Studio A: Kristy Kristinek, a collection of paintings and drawings representing the duality between the artist and dancer.

Studio C: TULPA, Sam Gaitan, acrylic and ink installations, an interactive horror exhibit and narrative showcasing what happens when you give life to your fears and phobias.

Studio D: TTU School of Art Faculty Research Studio

Studio E: Art and fashion studio pop up shop Rachel Anderson, Assistant Professor of Apparel Design and Manufacturing at TTU and Valerie Hlavaty, Owner of Homestead Cotton Company.

Studio F: Ashley Saed, photographer and owner of Living Tree Designs Photo.

Studio G: Joey Martinez, prolific local muralist.

Studio H: Carolina Arellanos, painter and photographer; Sean Scully, metalsmith; Scotty Hensler, sculptor and painter.

CASP Live/Work Studios, 1010 Mac Davis Lane, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Studio 2: Chris Marin, a painter who received an MFA from the California College of the Arts.

Studio 3: Showing work by Houston artist John Forse.

A Beautiful Mess & Co., 2202 Ave Q

Displaying Landscapes in Watercolor by artist Tim Oliver. timoliverart.com.

806-407-5895, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Art for Goodness Sake Fine Arts Gallery and Studio, 1810 19th Street

Logan Adair, acrylic on canvas; Krystal Applegate, acrylic on canvas, charcoal; Gary Chan, hand-built wire sculpture; Dick Cheatham, watercolor; Erin McIntyre Jones, acrylic on canvas and panel; Meyer Goldberg, pencil drawings; Manuel Hernandez, charcoal drawings; Ben Konis, pastels; David Lamb-Vines, acrylic on canvas; Leann Lamb-Vines, glass mosaic, acrylic; Gloria Minnicks, decorative gourds; Nantandy, acrylic on canvas, structural canvas; Jesus Polanco, collage on pencil drawing; Aaron Price, acrylic on canvas; Linda Shough, handmade greeting and note cards; Sarah Stoune, gel and ink on paper; Caron Sutton, colored pencil drawings; Elsie Wilbanks, watercolor.

806-771-2727, FFAT hours: 6pm-11pm

Bad Axe Raider, 1408 Ave F

Featuring artist J. Love and a musical performance from Gunner Fore.

806-782-4676, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm; hours Tue-Wed 12pm-7pm, Thurs-Sat 2pm-10pm

Bentley Arrow, 1702 Buddy Holly Ave

Featuring acrylic and mixed media art on canvas by Kimmie Penny and watercolors on paper by Donna May. Free beer and wine.

806-778-4447, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Bo Tan Fine Art Studio and Gallery, 1602 Avenue O

Featuring new works by traditional painter Bo Tan. botanfineart.com.

806-500-7118, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Avenue

Celebración, an annual exhibition of artwork that explores the history and meaning behind the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. This exhibit includes works from local, regional and national artists. Artists are challenged to create an expression of their interpretation of Día de los Muertos, by honoring departed ancestors, friends and family. Artists are not limited by choice of media or content, but are asked to focus on the unified theme of Mexico’s centuries-old ritual of commemorating the death of a loved one.

806-775-3560, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Caviel Museum of African-American History, 1719 Ave A

Improvisational Artwork Creation, a time of improvisational art, as artist Kevin Cobbs creates while musician, Que Johnson creates a musical background.

806-787-0726, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

GlassyAlley Art Studio and Gallery, 1940 Texas Avenue

Celebrating 10 years! Cat Boucher, mosaic; Laura De Leon, celestial paintings; Jan Dresher, painting; Rick Kincheloe, ceramic picture; Pauline Mills, glass and acrylics; Participating in Paul’s Project: please bring blanket, coffee, coffee filters, sugar, etc. to help stock the newly built shelters for the homeless. Featuring Nick’s Shaved Ice and live music by Kurt Melle.

806-535-2457, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm; Gallery hours Mon-Fri 10am-2pm

J&B Coffee, 2701 26th Street

Showcasing oil on canvas abstract portraiture by artists Allie Aguirre and Halle Cooley. Oil paintings by Ann Hartsfield.

806-796-1114, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Legacy Event Center, 1500 14th St

Featuring the West Texas Watercolor Society’s Fall Show. Fine Artists: Alba Jones, How About Them Apples?. Jewelers: Linda Adkins, heirloom jewelry reimagined; Billie Briggs, chain mail; Anna Henry, M’Lady creations. Photographers: Tif Holmes, photographs and prints; Donna Rose, archival photographs. Textile Animal Zoo: Anita Condit, felt creatures. 20% of sales benefit the YWCA and her programs.

806-792-2723, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, 601 Ave K

Partnering with Lubbock Entertainment Performing Arts Association (LEPAA). Displaying model of the new Buddy Holly Hall with architect Stephen Faulk will be in attendance. Live music, wine and light hors d’oeuvres in courtyard 6-8pm.

806-762-1688, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Sugar Brown’s Coffee, 1947 19th St

Photography by Tristin Montana Lain, who produces artwork that conveys the seldom noticed backbone of a true Western lifestyle and the majesty of the natural world around us.

806-701-6013, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Tornado Gallery, 1822 Buddy Holly Ave

Texas Tech Physicians of Lubbock’s Art of Healing project, showcasing artistic projects created by our team that can often provide “healing” – both to the creators and those viewing artistic endeavors.

806-441-8564, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm

Urban Tech/TTU Press, 1120 Main St

Displaying photo realistic drawings of animals by Stephanie Bunt. Live music by David Benitez. Popcorn, wine and beer available. Historical documents & books on display by the TTU Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. TTU Press and local authors’ books for sale.

806-543-7165, FFAT hours: 6pm-9pm; Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-4:30pm