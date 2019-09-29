Albert Einstein was most respectful of the impact of compounding of interest, calling it the most powerful force in the universe, and he said compound interest is “the eighth natural wonder of the world; he who understands it, earns it, and he who doesn’t, pays it.”

Given this respect for compounding of interest, one has to wonder what Einstein would have to say about the Federal Reserve’s definition of “price stability,” which Congress has mandated our central bank to achieve. Going back to 2012, under the leadership of then Chairman Bernanke, the Federal Reserve System stated an explicit goal of achieving 2 percent annual rate of inflation, which they implicitly equate with achieving “price stability.” (I do not mean to suggest the Fed is the only central bank in the world to define price stability this way. Most other central banks in developed countries similarly establish goals of 2 percent annual inflation.)

The reason to mention Einstein’s appreciation of compounding of interest is that he would be unlike most lay people who would say 2 percent is really a small number – indeed close enough to zero to ignore it as meaningful mathematically. While Einstein did not have a hand calculator to illustrate the error in assuming 2 percent annual rate of price increase is effectively zero, he surely would have remembered the Rule of 72 that states the approximate amount of time for an investment to double in value can be easily approximated by dividing 72 by the annual rate of interest. For example, if one can earn 2 percent annual interest, the Rule of 72 suggests that one’s investment will double in value in approximately 36 (72/2) years.

Thus while prices are rising each year at a relatively small rate, say 2 percent a year, given sufficient passage of time price increases can be substantial. Indeed, using the Rule of 72 to assess the Fed’s 2 percent annual inflation goal, tells us that prices in the U.S. will be double from what they are today in 36 years’ time. (The Rule of 72 provides only an approximation as an answer. The true length of time is closer to 35 years.)

(To give this matter a little more meaning, suppose you are 36 years old and you want to retire when you are 72 years old. Suppose further that you feel you could live comfortably today with an annual income of $50,000. If the Fed achieves the goal of 2 percent annual inflation over the next 36 years, then the rule of 72 suggests that you will need $100,000 annual income when you retire to buy in 36 years want you could buy for $50,000 today.)

Our Federal Reserve System, like most other central banks in the developed world, is disappointed in not achieving “price stability” in recent years because annual inflation has been too low. According to the Fed’s preferred measure of annual inflation, the core personal consumption expenditure deflator, the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. was only about 1.4 percent over the last year. In part because of this low rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve recently announced a lowering of its target for short-term interest rates. While missing the inflation goal was not the only reason cited for lowering the interest rate target, it was explicitly emphasized as a primary concern by at least two Federal Reserve officials.

This move to lower the target for short-term interest rates because inflation is less than 2 percent seems strange. For one, why should lowering the cost of short-term borrowing be expected to drive up inflation? Does not the cost of borrowing factor into what firms need to charge for their goods and services? While Keynesian macroeconomic theory suggests that lowering interest rates will result in higher rates of inflation, this thought seems questionable logically. More importantly, the thought appears to be contrary to what we observe in the real world.

Japan’s central bank, for example, has kept its short-term interest rates the lowest in the developed world for many years now, but this has coincided with lower inflation (or even deflation) for many years. Even in the U.S. we saw inflation initially pick up when the Fed raised its target of short-term rates, beginning in late 2015. At a minimum our Fed should admit that we do not have a good understanding of what drives inflation, and not focus monetary policy decisions myopically on achieving some magical inflation rate.

Not only am I not convinced that the recent Fed move will increase annual inflation in the U.S., but more importantly I am not convinced this is a laudable goal. I am perfectly comfortable with 1.4 percent inflation, as opposed to 2 percent inflation, everything else equal. What is so bad about it taking over 50 years for prices to double, as opposed to 36 years? The 2 percent annual inflation goal is ad hoc and has never been well justified in my eyes. Congress has directed the Fed to seek to achieve price stability. Congress should not willingly accept the Fed’s insistence that this is equated to a goal of achieving 2.0 percent annual inflation.

Scott E. Hein is a former senior economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis who now is an Emeritus Professor of Finance at Texas Tech University.