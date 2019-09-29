There seems to be a greater prevalence and corresponding acceptance of profanity and other objectionable language in the media today. That could be because society has become more tolerant of what were once seen as vulgar words, the kind of language that could get someone’s mouth washed out with soap a generation or so ago.

The point today is not to lay all of the blame at the foot of prime-time television, although it’s difficult to get through the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. window without hearing words that at one time you never thought you'd hear. It’s difficult, though, to see where the line of demarcation is. Some slur words, properly, aren't heard on the air, but taking God's name in vain is OK these days.

That seems uneven at best, but maybe that’s just the old-school, part-time pastor point of view.

Regardless, it’s difficult to go a full week of editing national opinion page copy without encountering a use or two of what many now call the f-bomb and its cornucopia of verbal cousins. One of the methods we use in print is to replace letters with hyphens so we don’t use the word, but we let you know what the word is with a wink and a nod.

Society is much more relaxed and informal these days, and many studies have been done over the past 10 or so years about the steady incursion of obscenities and such into everyday life. Apparently, people don’t get as worked up about it these days, although my guess is my friends in Human Resources departments might have a lot to say about that.

Bottom line is I’m not sure these types of words, even in direct quotations, offer much to our daily mission of providing readers with an informative product. I hate to think of ever putting a parent in the awkward position of explaining an obscene word their child encountered in our pages. Besides, if someone is really curious, they can find unedited versions of just about anything out there in the wild, wild west of the internet, where f-bombs are seen even more often than commas, exclamation points and all-cap screeds.

The Associated Press Stylebook, the “other” Bible of my day-to-day life, offers this advice in a lengthy entry under “obscenities, profanities, vulgarities:” “Do not use them in stories unless they are part of direct quotations and there is a compelling reason for them.” That’s not the entire entry; additional verbiage spells out cases when it might be necessary to use hyphens “when the obscenity is particularly offensive but the story requires making clear what the word was…”

Now, to paraphrase a favorite sentiment from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, we don’t have rules as much as we have guidelines. Certainly, there will be cases where these words will have to be used. For example, quoting an elected official using this kind of language is appropriate because it would likely surprise a vast majority of the voting public, which expects a certain sense of decorum from those who hold public office.

There will be other exceptions, but that’s what they should be, rare cases managed one by one in context and with an eye toward the value it contributes. Too often, it seems, there is a tendency toward shock and provocation. If the intent is to just make sure someone, anyone, is paying attention, the motivation is improper.

Let me also be transparent here. I’m a recovering sports writer, and I’ve not only used my share of swear words through the years, I probably invented a few in the heat of Friday night football here in the office through the years. Even today, I’m occasionally guilty of this infraction. Newsrooms, filled equal parts with interesting and eclectic characters and varying intensities of stress, are places where a swear word or two is often uttered in the throes of frustration.

That’s one thing. Putting these words in print is something else altogether. Now, the national media and various provocateurs angling for clicks and pushing the envelope might argue there is always a compelling reason for using an obscenity. I’m not so sure.

A former colleague, also old-school when it came to these types of things, said something along the lines of, “If you couldn’t say it at your grandmother’s dinner table, you shouldn’t print it in her paper.” We’ve always prided ourselves on being a family paper. That’s a term that some use as a punchline these days, but there’s something to be said for living up to the audience’s expectation rather than trying to win a race to the bottom.

It wasn’t that long ago that I fretted over including the word “damn” in a direct quotation from a source for a feature story. It just seemed jarring and out of place. Now, words such as “damn,” “hell,” and others that might fall into a category known as “Vulgarity Light,” are so commonplace, we’re desensitized.

And that is a shame.

English is a beautiful language, and as the wise Editor often said, “Words are our most important tool.” There are a lot of ways to communicate what we want to say without using these words, no matter how often we encounter them in other corners of life. We have plenty of word choices, and we should choose wisely when communicating with a readership that shares with us the gift of time.

These days, knowing my wife, mother, children, congregation and district superintendent typically read most of what I write, it’s going to take something mighty compelling to persuade me to use a 50-cent obscenity to get a point across.

In other words, hand me a dictionary and a thesaurus, and let me go to work.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.

