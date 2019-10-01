In the 'Twilight Zone'

We read with interest a recent letter to the editor because we too have experienced the same thing regarding receiving two statements per month from the city of Amarillo.

A recent statement included $4.09 for Graham Living Trust. Yes, anyone reading this, you read that correctly. Our question is how much water, trash, etc., does our Living Trust use?

I called the city and talked to a nice lady who attempted to explain this situation -- to no avail.

Does anyone out there see anything strange about this? Or are my husband and I the only ones? We feel like we're in the old "Twilight Zone" show on television of yesteryear. As you can tell, we are also in the seasoned citizen category too, like the previous letter writer mentioned he is.

Prior to the new computer, this never occurred.

Joyce Graham, Amarillo