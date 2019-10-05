It’s almost Halloween and with the spooky season fast approaching, it’s time to whip out those scary decorations, put on a horror movie and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit.

Here are a few events around the area that will be sure to give you a fang-tastic night.

GLEN ROSE

1. Fossil Rim’s CAC Spooktacular Halloween Extravaganza – 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Children’s Animal Center (CAC) located at 1789 CR 2009: If you love animals and you love Halloween, then you’re not going to want to miss this fun and free event. Join Fossil Rim’s animals at the CAC for some Halloween fun and watch goats perform tricks for treats, participate in a jack-o'-lantern contest, experience some creepy crawlers, get your face painted and more. Jack-o'-lanterns brought for the contest may be donated to give to some of the animals during the event. Although the event is free, donations are still welcome.

2. Inn on the River Halloween Ghost Hunt – 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Inn on the River located at 205 SW Barnard St: If ghost hunting is one of your hobbies, then head to the Inn on the River, a historical boutique hotel, that has partnered with the Texas Paranormal Society, a group of individuals who have been investigating the supernatural for several years. The Texas Paranormal Society team will be using some of the most innovative technology as well as historical records to see if they can identity any supernatural phenomena that may be occurring at the hotel. Anyone who shows up will be able to participate in the hunt by watching cameras and using equipment that speaks to the spirits. Tickets for the ghost hunt are $20 per person and an overnight package is also available starting at $109 per night that includes the investigation as well as a full plated breakfast. Make reservations by contacting Inn on the River at 254-897-2929 and asking for the Halloween Experience.

STEPHENVILLE

3. Stephenville Fright Fest – 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Ranger College: Around Halloween, it’s hard to resist the allure of a good scary movie and that’s why if you’re a big fan of favorites like “The Exorcist” and “The Shining,” you’ll love Stephenville Fright Fest. The annual horror film and multimedia festival is jointly sponsored by Ranger College and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council. The festival was originally titled “Stephenville Frights,” and was founded in 2015 as an “annual venue for screening feature-length horror films accompanied by lectures and discussions focused on a specific annual theme.” This year, the festival has a brand-new name and will show “The Frighteners,” (1996) “Poltergeist” (1982) and “The Haunting” (1963). The festival is also adding a ruin photography contest this year.

4. Bosque River Haunted Trails – 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Stephenville Museum: Join Stephenville Parks and Recreation on Oct. 26 for a spooktacular night during their first ever Bosque River Haunted Trails. Stephenville Parks and Rec will be turning parts of the Bosque River Trail into a haunted house for all ages. They will have hay rides, vendors and games. Admission is $15 per person and attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite costume. Register online at recpro.stephenvilletx.gov or go in the offices at the Recreation Hall.

5. Lonestar Family Farm & Corn Maze - open from Sept. 28 through Nov. 9 located at 4199 Highway 67: Lonestar Family Farm’s tagline is: “The funnest place in Texas to get your pumpkins” and we have to agree. What started out as a family farm has now turned into a popular fall favorite. The farm has many pumpkins in various shapes and sizes along with gourds, hay bales, corn stalk bundles and fall and Halloween decorations. As for some fall fun, the farm definitely has enough attractions for the entire family to enjoy with a corn maze, hayride, farm animals, hay bale maze and pyramid, cow train, corn cannon and more. Lonestar Family Farm is now open and will stay open until early November. Hours of operation are from 4-9:30 p.m. on Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Make sure to check it out!

FORT WORTH

6. Cutting Edge Haunted House – open on weekends only with varying evening hours located at 1701 E Lancaster Ave: Love haunted houses and don’t mind the drive to Fort Worth? Then make sure to check out Cutting Edge Haunted House. This haunted house is located in an abandoned meat-packing factory. According to the website, "Cutting Edge Haunted House is a dark attraction filled with terrifying live actors, amazing special effects and incredible monsters. It is an intense, multi-story, multi-themed haunted attraction that is widely considered to be one of the best Haunted Houses in the nation...” In 2009, Guinness World Records recorded the attraction as "The World's Largest Haunted House" and in 2015, Guinness World Records recorded the attraction as “The World’s Largest Walk Through Haunted House.” On average, it takes visitors about 55 minutes to walk through the haunted house. Tickets are $34.99 and can be purchased at cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com. Make sure to check the website for hours and days of operation.

7. Hangman’s House of Horrors – open only on weekends from 8-midnight on most nights located at 4400 Blue Mound Rd: Hangman’s House of Horrors has been scaring residents of the DFW area for over 30 years now. Described as, “the place to get spooked,” Hangman’s location is at a military base that was built as a helium production plant over 100 years ago. This attraction has three different attractions: Hangman’s House of Horrors, OUTBREAK and Escape Labs Mission Z. Hangman’s is their main and featured attraction and will take attendees 45 minutes to walk through. In the OUTBREAK, zombies come out from behind dark corners and hidden chasms. Escape Labs Mission Z is their newest attraction and isn’t quite an escape room but isn’t really a haunted house either. Mission Z is a 45-minute series of rooms that is Hangman’s version of an escape game. Come to Hangman’s and watch legends come to life as Hangman’s presents “Legends Live Forever.” Listen to the famous haunted stories of The Baker Hotel, El Paso High School, the legend of Hezekiah Jones and more. General admission for OUTBREAK and Hangman’s House of Horrors is $24; FastPass admission to OUTBREAK and Hangman’s House of Horrors is $34 with much shorter lines; and a timed ticket with a reserved time admission to Hangman’s House of Horrors with no line and a FastPass admission to OUTBREAK is $44.