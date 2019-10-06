Harvest time is underway and while most farmers are preparing to wrap the year up, they may encounter another hurdle as a result of the ongoing trade war with China.

The Trump Administration enforced an increase in tariffs on another $250 billion of Chinese products to 30 percent - 15 percent went into effect on Sept. 1 while the remaining 15 percent will go into effect on Dec. 15. These products will be added to the list of more than $360 billion in products already hit by tariffs.

"The big impact here is the uncertainty created by the tariffs, so you're seeing a shift in trade flows," said Phillip Johnson with the department of agricultural and applied economics at Texas Tech. "We've seen the effects on cotton and more so for soybeans because more soybeans were going to China than we export cotton."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exports for soybeans in 2018 fell by 74 percent from 2017. Cotton was one of the first agricultural commodities hit by tariffs in the summer of 2018, and has had declining prices since as it only recently was raised back up to 61 cents. Johnson said China was the third biggest importer of cotton for the U.S., falling behind Turkey and Vietnam.

"There is still some cotton flowing into China - it's down from where it was, but we've had big increases to Vietnam," said Johnson. "Ultimately, these things work themselves out. Maybe in the meantime, we can find an equilibrium somewhere but until then, there are these disruptions in trade that's having an impact on the cotton industry here."

While it may be hard to remain optimistic after a year of weather and trade challenges, Carlos Carpio with Texas Tech said the U.S. has an innovative and competitive agriculture sector that will continue to grow as more research and advancements are made.

"The U.S. will remain competitive in spite of all these problems because we've had financial problems in the past, we've had trade disruptions in the past," said Carpio, a professor in agricultural and applied economics. "As long as we remain open for business, I think we can go back and continue growing and exploring new products."

In addition to the tariffs placed on China, the World Trade Organization recently approved a request from the U.S. to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in European Union products including 25 percent on agricultural exports and 10 percent tariffs on European-branded aircraft