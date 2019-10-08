ELGIN

CAMPO to share info

on Regional Transit Study

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host an open house to share information on the Regional Transit Study and amendments to the 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program and 2040 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open house will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Elgin Sip Shop and Stroll, 14 N. Main St. The event will be a come-and-go format, and children’s activities will be available.

Open houses are also offered online at campotexas.org/get-involved, where users can submit comments. The public can submit comments on the TIP and RTP amendments through Nov. 8, and comments for the Regional Transit Study through Nov. 22.

SAN MARCOS

Shred day Saturday

for county residents

The San Marcos city clerk will sponsor a free community shred day for Hays County residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins St.

Residents can safely dispose of personal documents and records such as old tax returns, processed checks, medical records, loan applications, financial reports and other papers that include U.S. Social Security or banking and credit card account numbers.

The limit is three boxes per vehicle. No commercial/business shredding will be accepted. Documents should be free of metals such as binders, large metal clips and hanging folders. No plastics, such as DVDs, ID badges and x-rays. Participants should not tape boxes closed.

Staff will be available to help unload material from vehicles. Bags and boxes will be returned to residents.

For information: 512-393-8090.

SAN MARCOS

Final 'Party in Park'

scheduled for Friday

The city of San Marcos will host its final 2019 Party in Your Park series from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Eddie Durham Park, 205 Martin Luther King Drive.

The free event will feature activities including oversized yard games and free barrel train rides from 5:30 to 7 p.m. provided by Anisa’s Express. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs if seating is preferred.

PFLUGERVILLE

Pfloating Pumpkin Patch

at Gilleland Creek Pool

The Pfloating Pumpkin Patch will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Gilleland Creek Pool, 700 Railroad Ave.

Attendees can swim, pick and decorate a pumpkin, participate in games and have treats. The pool will be open for recreational swim during the event. The cost is $10 per person including one medium pumpkin, $5 per child including one small pumpkin and $3 per person with no pumpkin.

For information: events@pflugervilletx.gov.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Gardeners to discuss

planting, keeping shrubs

The Williamson County AgriLife extension office and the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will present “Shrubs” as part of the monthly Green Thumbs Up gardening series.

The free presentation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.; and 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

Williamson County Master Gardener Brenda McIndoo will discuss shrub selection for Central Texas, planting shrubs and shrub maintenance.

HUTTO

Renovations finished

at Community Park

The city of Hutto Parks and Recreation Department recently celebrated the completion of bond-funded improvements to Hutto Community Park at Country Estates in conjunction with a National Night Out community event.

Renovations to Community Park, 514 S. Pauley Drive, include a new shade structures, a new playground, sidewalk additions, an improved basketball court, new fencing and improved access to the facilities.

The project, paid for by a voter-approved bonds, is the first in a series of projects to revamp the park system throughout Hutto. Approved by 70% of the voters in November, Proposition C allocated $50 million dollars to renovate and improve Hutto park facilities.

Other park improvements planned for city parks include Hutto Lake Park, which will see improvements to parking, lighting in the parking lot and park, and the installation of shade structures over play areas. There will also be renovations to the trails and construction of new trails. At Fritz Park, there will be renovations to the youth fields, upgrades to the playground for ADA compliance and improvements to the restroom facilities. Fritz Park will also see the addition of a splash pad.

— American-Statesman staff