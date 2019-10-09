The Texas Department of Agriculture said an illegal credit card data skimmer was spotted Monday at a gas station in Northeast Austin.

The skimmer, which can steal a victim’s financial data from credit cards, was discovered at the pumps outside a Minimax food store on East Howard Lane near the intersection with Harris Ridge Boulevard, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

A TDA inspector “found one skimmer on pump #4 after receiving a complaint,” the department said.

The TDA recommends that the public follow these tips to avoid becoming victims of gas pump skimmers:

• Use the pump closest to storefront so that you are in the line of sight of store personnel.

• Before pumping, check for Bluetooth signals that might indicate whether a skimmer is present.

• Make sure the strip of security tape on the gas pump cabinet has not been torn. Damaged tape might indicate that the cabinet was opened without the store employees’ knowledge.

• The safest way to pay is inside with cash.

The department says that if you think you’ve been skimmed, call 1-800-835-5832 and an inspector will be dispatched to investigate.