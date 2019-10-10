First Responders lean forward in the saddle. Like dedicated soldiers who “run to the sound of the guns,” their motivation is to do their job, and do it well. In the case of police officers, sometimes they do indeed run to the sound of the guns.

However, a new Democrat fad dangerously inhibits officers from doing their job with regard to providing back-up support for federal officers. When Bastrop County experienced the devastating fires of 2011, back-up support came from all over the country to assist with firefighting; certified firefighter volunteers, state personnel and federal firefighters all pitched-in and worked together as brothers and sisters.

This is natural for those who serve.

The recent action by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a perfect example of what is unnatural and dangerous, not just for police, but for ordinary residents as well.

Lightfoot directed Chicago’s chief of police to not support Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in arrests. She said: “They will not team up with ICE to detain any resident. We have also cut off ICE access from any (Chicago Police Department) databases and that will remain permanent.”

“Chicago is and will always be a welcoming city that will never tolerate ICE tearing our families apart,” she said. One must suppose she means tearing a wanted felon away from their home. Question, madam mayor: Don’t we do that with American citizens?

Later, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi added: “All other federal agencies still have access to these systems, as sharing this information is crucial to active criminal investigations in which we are partnering with federal agencies along with intelligence sharing functions that are vital to national homeland security functions.”

What is meant by these politicrats is that they are deliberately withdrawing Chicago police support and back-up from situations where dangerous, possibly armed undocumented immigrant felons are being sought for arrest by ICE.

This is perilous, irresponsible behavior for the leader of one of the largest cities in America and one that suffers from high levels of violence and crime. Yet, other Democrat-run cities are also following suit. The mayors of Denver, Los Angeles and Atlanta have also refused cooperation with ICE.

This policy is colossally dangerous for two main reasons: First, it places the ICE agents and innocent bystanders and residents in grave danger. Imagine a resulting shootout where the city police run away.

Second, it ensures that many more known, dangerous criminals remain on the streets of our country as a clear and present danger to U.S. citizens. And all this can be laid at the feet of the Democratic Party which has stranglehold on so many American cities. Unfortunately, formerly great cities.

There is one dim light showing in the tunnel of scofflaw cites. The U.S. Department of Justice is considering prosecuting public officials such as mayors who are actively aiding and abetting the evasion of criminal undocumented immigrants from federal law enforcement.

Oakland, Calif. Mayor Libby Schaaf deliberately warned targets of an ICE roundup ahead of time in order to aid in their escape. She claimed that she shared the raid information publicly so as to "not panic our residents but to protect them.” Sure, mayor, we believe you. Not!

Truly, as long as liberal Democrats remain in control of the cites mentioned in this column, there is little hope for enforcing immigration law and America’s sovereignty in those places.

If President Trump is reelected, there is also a good possibility of the Republicans taking back control of Congress. There will be little appetite on the part of the Republicans for the tongue lashing they will be in for if they do not make very positive progress in the Trump direction.