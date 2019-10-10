Alfred Dewayne Brown spent 12 years behind bars, including nine years on Texas death row, for the 2003 murder of a Houston police officer that he did not commit.

That was the conclusion of a 185-page report issued March 1 by a special prosecutor who reviewed more than 70,000 pages of case documents, the often-changing statements of 38 witnesses and information collected from multiple investigations.

That was the conclusion of Harris County's chief prosecutor, who accepted the report and immediately asked that Brown be declared innocent in the same court where he had been sentenced to die.

And that was the conclusion accepted by a state district judge who signed an order that same day, dismissing the criminal case against Brown "due to (his) actual innocence."

Brown's family and defense lawyers rejoiced, saying the innocence finding did more than offer vindication — it also made Brown eligible for almost $2 million from a state fund created to compensate those who were wrongly imprisoned.

More than seven months later, however, Brown has yet to collect amid strong pushback from police, the slain officer's wife and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — giving rise to a new legal battle at the Texas Supreme Court over whether the former death row inmate deserves to be paid or not.

Strong condemnation

Brown, now 37, was sentenced to die for the slaying of Houston police officer Charles Clark, who was shot while responding to an armed robbery by three men at a check cashing store in southeast Houston.

Also charged were Elijah Joubert, who is on death row for the murder of store clerk Alfredia Jones in the same robbery, and Dashan Glaspie, who received a lighter sentence of 30 years in exchange for testifying against Brown and Joubert.

Shortly after Brown was declared innocent in court at the insistence of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, officials with the Houston police union called a news conference to angrily condemn the turn of events and insist that Brown remained the No. 1 suspect in Clark's death.

Clark's widow also spoke, denouncing Ogg for supporting Brown's innocence.

"She's going to allow Alfred Brown to collect money from the state for killing my husband," Hilde Clark said in a quivering voice. "We cannot allow that to happen."

Brown's lawyers pressed forward, filing paperwork seeking compensation from Comptroller Glenn Hegar, whose office administers a state fund that promises $80,000 for every year an innocent man or woman spends imprisoned.

After 12 years and 62 days behind bars, Brown expected to receive almost $1 million, plus a matching annuity that provides monthly payments for life.

That's when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined the fray, sending a June 17 letter advising Hegar that he saw "ample reason to deny Mr. Brown's claim for a $2 million payment."

Paxton, whose agency has no jurisdiction over Brown's prosecution or his quest for state compensation, said he believed the special prosecutor who examined Brown's case ignored credible evidence of Brown's guilt.

But if that wasn't enough to stop Texas from having to pay, Paxton suggested another approach, arguing that state District Judge George Powell did not have the authority to reopen Brown's case last March to issue a new order declaring him innocent.

Without that declaration, Paxton argued, Brown could not meet the demands of the Tim Cole Act, a law that set the ground rules for state compensation for wrongful convictions.

One week later, Hegar's office adopted that reasoning to reject Brown's claim.

Brown's lawyers, who are working for free, asked the Texas Supreme Court to step in and order Hegar to pay their client, arguing that state officials were acting in bad faith and in violation of state law.

"An innocent man lost more than a decade of freedom. Now, despite a statutory promise of recompense, Brown has been deprived of a remedy others in his same circumstance have received," Brown's lawyers told the Supreme Court.

Special prosecutor hired



Brown found himself in position to seek compensation when the state's highest criminal court tossed out his capital murder conviction and death sentence in 2014, ruling that a prosecutor violated Brown's rights by failing to disclose crucial evidence — phone records that supported his alibi.

Taken off death row, Brown was returned to Harris County for a new trial. Instead, prosecutors moved to dismiss all charges, saying they didn't have enough evidence to convict.

A district judge granted the motion, and Brown was released from custody in June 2015.

The judge's dismissal order, however, said nothing about Brown's innocence, making him ineligible for compensation under the Tim Cole Act, a law named for a Texas Tech University student who was convicted of rape in 1986 and cleared by DNA tests in 2009 — 10 years after he died in prison.

A year after becoming Harris County's district attorney in 2017, Ogg followed through on a campaign promise by hiring a special prosecutor to examine Brown's case and recommend one of three actions:

• Indict Brown again for murder.

• Declare him innocent, making him eligible for state compensation.

• Keep the status quo, with no new charges with but no finding of innocence.

As special prosecutor, Ogg selected John Raley, a Houston lawyer who worked with attorneys at the Innocence Project to exonerate Michael Morton, a Williamson County man who spent almost 25 years in prison for a 1986 murder he did not commit.

With the help of a legal team that spent more than 1,000 hours reviewing evidence, Raley concluded that Brown's alibi held up, particularly with the newfound phone records placing him at his girlfriend's apartment shortly after the robbery and two murders.

Raley's report also criticized the grand jury process, saying witnesses were "abusively" intimidated into providing false testimony that implicated Brown. The report recommended further investigation of an assistant district attorney who led the grand jury investigation and who failed to turn over phone records, as required, that would have helped Brown's defense.

Given the newly discovered records and the unreliability of prosecution witnesses who have changed their stories multiple times in the years since the fatal robbery, Raley's report said no reasonable juror would find Brown guilty beyond a reasonable doubt if he were tried again.

"Therefore," the report concluded, "his case meets the legal definition of 'actual innocence.'"

Contacted at his office, Raley referred questions about his investigation to his report, saying it spoke for itself but adding: "According to the evidence, he could not have been at the crime scene."

In his letter to Hegar, Paxton rejected Raley's conclusion that the newly discovered phone records exonerated Brown, saying evidence involving a three-way call shortly after the botched robbery could have placed Brown with the other two suspects, not in his girlfriend's apartment.

Raley said Paxton's letter was "factually inaccurate" but declined to discuss the matter further.

Double standard?



Brown's appeal to the Supreme Court argued that he met every standard required for compensation under the Tim Cole Act, leaving Hegar with no option but to approve payment.

The appeal also accused Hegar's office of employing a double standard when it declined Brown's payment application by questioning whether the judge had the authority to issue a new finding of innocence last March in a case that had already been dismissed.

Brown's lawyers said Hegar's office had previously approved payments to two other former inmates who were declared innocent in the same manner — by a judge who issued a new dismissal order long after they had been freed from prison.

Hegar's office "never questioned the district court’s jurisdiction to enter the amended order" in those cases, Brown's petition argued, adding that the change of heart appeared to be motivated by personal, not legal, reasons.

The Supreme Court can invite state officials to respond to Brown's petition before deciding whether to accept his case or reject it, allowing Hegar's rejection to stand.

Either way, a resolution isn't expected for months.

In the meantime, Brown has returned to his native Louisiana, where he is "gainfully employed and quietly living his life," said his lawyer, Neal Manne of Houston.

"He's a very shy guy. Doesn't talk to the media," Manne said. "He's just kind of minding his own business."

Nobody else has been charged in the slaying of officer Clark.