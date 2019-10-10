Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan said Thursday he will release next week his surreptitious recording of his June 12 meeting with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and a lieutenant in which Bonnen is said to have sought help in targeting 10 GOP House members for defeat.

The public airing of the audio will come as House Republicans gather at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, and it could revive doubts about Bonnen's future tenure as speaker.

It also will come the same week that President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The recording, according to numerous accounts by Republicans who took Sullivan up on his offer listen to it at his lawyer's Austin office, is replete with what Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, has acknowledged were "terrible things" he said about House colleagues. But it also includes, according to three people who listened to the recording and recounted what they heard for the American-Statesman, Bonnen saying, "Trump is killing us in the suburbs," describing the difficult political environment Texas Republicans are facing in 2020.

While that is not a particularly controversial assessment, it might suggest that Trump was not helping things by holding a big rally in a part of the state where the suburbs are already trending blue. To hear the Texas House speaker privately acknowledging the president's political downside the same week he is traveling to Texas might not be music to the ears of Trump and many of his supporters.

The politics of the audio release are complicated. Sullivan until now had resisted the entreaties of Bonnen, and both the state's Republican and Democratic leadership, to make it public. But Bonnen also potentially has the most to lose with its airing. He is, after all, the House speaker, while Sullivan is a conservative uber-gadfly who so far has skillfully managed the imbroglio to his own advantage.

"As has been widely reported, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey have all requested that the recording of my meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen be released despite not listening to it themselves," Sullivan said in his email announcing his decision to release it next week. "This is the meeting in which Bonnen made a quid pro quo offer he hoped I couldn’t refuse. By way of recap, the recording was made for my personal protection against Speaker Bonnen’s wild temper and publicly demonstrated propensity to lie."

"Certain statements by Speaker Bonnen could cause harm or embarrassment to individuals and their families, while other statements he made could be used by Democrats to undermine the GOP," Sullivan continued. "But because these Republican leaders continue to call for the recording to be made public and I have been given the green-light to do so by my legal team, later today I will announce that the audio will be released next week."

Low simmer

On July 25, Sullivan posted on his organization’s Texas Scorecard site that, during the June 12 meeting in the speaker's Capitol office, Bonnen had said “he would ensure Texas Scorecard reporters received House floor access in 2021 if we would lay off our criticism of the legislative session, not spend money from our affiliated PACs against certain Republicans, and — most shockingly — go after a list of other Republicans in the 2020 primary elections.” He said state Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock, who has since stepped down as Republican Caucus chairman, gave him the names of 10 GOP House members to oppose. Sullivan said he rejected the deal.

The controversy rocked Texas politics through the summer, but it has been on a very low simmer since. The Texas Rangers have been looking into the meeting at the request in August of the House Investigating Committee, but have not reported back yet. The Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit claiming campaign finance violations in the meeting, and it will be back in Travis County state District Court on Tuesday seeking the recording's release.

The House GOP membership has been fractured, with some condemning Bonnen and saying his speakership is untenable, and others standing by him.

Private discussion

The retreat, entirely closed to press, will be the first time the members have all been together since the controversy exploded. It includes a fundraising golf tournament and a fundraising dinner featuring remarks by Republican strategist Karl Rove. On Friday, the members will hear from a variety of speakers, and have an hour midday for discussion among themselves that almost certainly will focus on the political fallout from a recording that many by then will have heard with their own ears for the first time.

"I see zero chance that he gavels in the next session as speaker" in 2021, state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, a Bonnen critic who is not seeking reelection, said Thursday. "He might be able to hold on the rest of this two-year cycle, just because of process."

If so, Stickland said, Bonnen will be a drag on GOP prospects in a crucial election that will determine control of the House heading into redistricting.

With release of the audio, Stickland said, next week's retreat could be a "day of reckoning."

"I don't know what other people's plans are, but I'm planning to bring some popcorn, sit in the back and laugh my butt off," Stickland said.