Tarleton State University is all about tradition and nothing says Texan tradition like the annual Homecoming celebration.

Festivities surrounding the theme, “Tradition Worth Keeping,” officially begin Sunday with the 6 p.m. Lighting of the Smokestack and continue each night of the week with a variety of events culminating with the Texans’ Lone Star Conference football matchup with Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday night.

The yearly Silver Bugle Hunt, a university-wide scavenger hunt that hearkens back to more than 70 years ago, is Monday, as is Midnight Madness which gives fans the opportunity to see the men’s and women’s Texan basketball teams as they begin preparations for the 2019-20 season.

The Launching of the Ducks and the Purple Out Picnic are both scheduled for Tuesday while

the Yell Contest, Snake Dance and Beating of the Drum take place Wednesday.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a full slate of activities, capped by the L.V. Risinger Memorial Bonfire. The Homecoming parade and tailgate party take place Saturday.

Homecoming 2019 events and activities:

Sunday, Oct. 13

• 7 p.m. – Ignite the Night Lighting of the Smokestack

Monday, Oct. 14

• 11:30 a.m. – Alumni faculty and staff luncheon, Thompson Student Center ballrooms

• 6:30 p.m. – Silver Bugle Hunt, Heritage Park

• 11:30 p.m. – Midnight Madness, Wisdom Gym

Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Noon and 5:30 p.m. – Purple Out Picnic, Fort Worth campus

• 5:30 p.m. – Launching of the Ducks and Purple Out Picnic, Nursing Building

• 6 p.m. – Purple Out Picnic, Dining Hall patio

• 7:30 p.m. – Walk Like a Sigma, Thompson Student Center Amphitheater

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• 10 a.m. – Homecoming Showdown, Waco campus

• Noon – Launching of the Ducks, Waco campus

• 9 p.m. – Yell Contest, Snake Dance and Beating of the Drum, Wisdom Gym

Thursday, Oct. 17

• 6 p.m. – TAA Board Meeting, Dining Hall 218

• Noon and 5:30 p.m. – Purple Pancakes, Fort Worth Campus

• 10:30 p.m. – Purple Pancakes, Dining Hall

Friday, Oct. 18

• 10 a.m. – J. Dixon White Homecoming Golf Tournament, Canyon West Golf Club, Weatherford

• Noon to 5 p.m. – Welcome Home Bash, Alumni Association House

• 5 p.m. – Alumni Homecoming Kick-off Social, Alumni Association House

• 7 p.m. – L.V. Risinger Memorial Bonfire, Agricultural Center

Saturday, Oct. 19

• 8 a.m. – College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Alumni Breakfast, Agricultural Mechanics Building

• 8 a.m. – Memorial 5K, Rudder Way at Rome Street

• 8 a.m. – Welcome Home Breakfast and Parade Watch Party, Alumni Association House

• 9 a.m. – Animal and Plant Sciences Center Grand Opening, Agricultural Center

9 a.m. – Purple Pancakes, Midlothian campus

• 10:30 a.m. - 2018 Homecoming Parade, from baseball/softball fields through Stephenville campus

• Noon – Student Life Reunion Hall

• 2 p.m. – Alumni Homecoming tailgate party, Texan Alley

• 3 p.m. – Pointe du Hoc, Dining Hall to Rudder statue

• 6 p.m. – Tarleton Texans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, Memorial Stadium

For the latest information about Homecoming 2019 and ordering official Homecoming T-shirts, visit www.tarleton.edu/homecoming.