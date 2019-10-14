Texas gas prices have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.29/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 3.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 36.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.37/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

San Antonio- $2.26/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.

Austin- $2.26/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.

"As expected, the national average has reverted to declining in the midst of resolution to refinery issues in the West Coast, while lower demand also weighs on oil prices, leading to modest relief in some areas of the country," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While a partial trade deal with China may temporarily interrupt continued relief, the devil will be in the details- will any potential trade deal lead to solid expectations for economic growth in the U.S.? If so, then expect oil prices to follow to higher ground, before taping off after new optimism brings a small rally to oil, but if the latest talk of a trade deal is believed to be more like lipstick on a pig, then I expect gas prices will continue to decline.”