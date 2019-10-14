A girl's gotta eat. And whether it's before or after she draws a crowd so large ("a sea of humanity," Austin360's Deborah Sengupta Stith wrote) that the Austin City Limits Music Festival called in the reinforcements, it's got to happen.

So what did mega-performer Lizzo eat while in Austin for this year's ACL Festival?

As reported by Austin Eater, she made a stop at Torchy's Tacos, sharing pictures of her fried avocado taco and chips and queso to her Instagram story. She also reportedly made a stop at Houston-based chain Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. Eater reports that "her group ordered drinks, oysters, fried seafood, and dirty rice."

One Twitter user called her choice "the most Houston thing you can do in Austin." The rapper kicked off her performing career in Houston.

Trying to live like Lizzo and looking for an Austin dining option? We have one for every person in this weekend's crowd right here.

