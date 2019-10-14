When Harry married Sally, she had a credit card balance of $30,000 upon which she was paying the minimum payment each month. Harry had purchased a Jag for $65,000.00 on which he was making monthly payments. Both these debts had been incurred prior to their marriage. Sally owns a lake house that she inherited from her grandfather. Harry owns a stock portfolio worth $50,000.00 that he had accumulated prior to the marriage. Neither of them has any other assets. Can the credit card company reach Harry’s stock portfolio for payment if Sally fails to pay? Can the creditor carrying Harry’s note on the Jag force Sally to sell her lake house if Harry fails to pay?

The debts that Harry and Sally have accumulated are characterized in Texas as separate property debts because they were incurred prior to marriage. If either of them incurs debt after marriage, the debt will be considered community property debt.

Since Sally inherited her cabin, that is her separate property as opposed to hers and Harry’s community property. Even if she had inherited it after she and Harry married, it would still be separate property. Harry’s stock is his separate property even though he saved it from his earnings, because he obtained it prior to his marriage. If Harry adds to the stock portfolio from his earnings after he and Sally are married, the portion of the stock that is accrued from these earnings will be community property of Harry and Sally.

If the credit card company gets a judgment against Sally for her credit card debt, it cannot come after Harry’s stock portfolio that he acquired prior to marriage. If the Harry defaults on the not note and the Jag is repossessed, but its value is not sufficient to pay the note in full, Sally’s lake house would be safe from the reach of Harry’s creditor.

Harry and Sally (as should all couples bringing debt and assets into a marriage) should take certain precautions to safeguard their separate property from each other’s separate property debt. To be certain that the brokerage account remains separate property, Harry would be wise to open a new account for post-marriage earnings rather than placing these earnings into that pre-marriage brokerage account. This prevents commingling separate property and community property assets which would convert them into community assets.

Similarly, Harry should insist that Sally not put any post-marriage charges on the pre-marriage credit card. They should agree to have a new credit card issued, preferably in both their names, on which they will charge purchases made after marriage.

Sandra W. Reed is an attorney with Katten & Benson, an Elder Law firm in Fort Worth. She lives in beautiful Somervell County, near Chalk Mountain.