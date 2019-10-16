With the Santa Fe Depot serving as the backdrop, Barrio Arts Project organizers issued a challenge to artists on Wednesday to participate in the initiative - adding it is essential to sharing the neighborhood's historical significance to Amarillo.

"We're here because we want to unveil the beginning of the Barrio Arts Project," Melynn Huntley said. "We need the artists to get involved and become part of this. We are challenging artists to go to www.barrioartsproject.com, look at the locations that are there, find a site that they find interesting and create something. Their entries will be due in December and we'll have a show in January."

Huntley said there are 20 Barrio Neighborhood locations on the website that serve as subject sites and noted the art show dates are Jan. 16 through Jan. 18, 2020, at the Wesley Community Center.

"One of the things we love best about this is that it gives us a chance to tell the story of Amarillo and the story of how Amarillo was built in the different neighborhoods," Jason Boyett, who serves on the city's Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board, said. "Some of the sites we selected were those significant not only to the Barrio Neighborhood, but also to the city itself. For so many of those (sites), the history is being lost. This is an opportunity for everyone to see the works of art and be educated on the communities that make Amarillo strong."

Officials said Amarillo National Bank has donated $3,000 earmarked as prize money for the endeavor. Meanwhile, Teresa Kennedy, president of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, said the Barrio Neighborhood is one of pride, family and resourcefulness.

"What we've learned from our families, especially our early residents, is they came together and wanted to make this neighborhood grow," she said. "Amarillo was born in 1897 and the Barrio Neighborhood was born in 1899. What's important here is this neighborhood has been here for a long time."