A man was killed on U.S. Highway 75 in Denison Wednesday after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the wreck occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 75 near Loy Lake Road.

“We don’t know if it was because of construction or something else, but traffic had slowed or stopped,” Eppler said. “The victim had come to stop, but a pickup came up from behind, struck his motorcycle and another vehicle. The rider was pronounced dead on scene.”

Eppler said he did not have any additional information about the victim Wednesday afternoon. All drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and spoke with responding officers.

Eppler said no charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.

Denison authorities were assisted by The Texas Department Public Safety and Texas Parks And Wildlife Department game wardens.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.