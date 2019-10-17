The citizens of Bastrop should be concerned about the proposed P4 zoning for the LCRA’s Riverside Conference Center property near Fisherman’s Park in downtown Bastrop.

As per an Oct. 15 Bastrop Advertiser article, the proposed P4 (mix) zoning in the Bastrop Building Block Code would permit “light commercial uses and dense apartments or row houses.” The discussion at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting was prompted by a review of Bastrop’s proposed Building Block zoning codes, which are on the verge of approval by the City Council.

Please keep in mind, these are proposed and not yet approved zoning codes. The City Council was wise to delay its first and second readings of these proposed codes which will also allow for more citizen input.

Our current zoning code, Bastrop Form Based Code, thoroughly examined the LCRA Riverside property before it was approved by the City Council on March 24, 2015. To date, the current proposed Building Block codes lack the vision the Form Base Code had when studying the unique LCRA property. As a result of reductionist logic, the planning staff, city manager and mayor believe that the property should be made to fit into the newly proposed Building Block codes rather than to examine the property’s unique character and consider other options.

Input was received about the LCRA riverside property and all downtown properties by planning professionals and the public through well-attended public meetings when the Bastrop Formed Based Code was formulated. The Form Base Code Task Force contracted professionals, and city planning staff coordinated the effort. The Form Based Code was adopted by the City Council in March 2015 and has subsequently received two awards: The State of Texas American Planning Association award for Current Planning and the Central Texas American Planning Association’s Current Planning Award. I urge you to review the Bastrop Form Based Code as posted at the city’s website, under Planning and Zoning.

The newly proposed Building Block codes via planning contractor Matt Lewis essentially mirrors Form Based Code principles and guidelines. However, the proposed codes abandon the functional and important principles of our current Bastrop Form Based Code regarding the LCRA riverside property. The Form Base Code’s stated mission is: “Preserving and enhancing the existing development character of downtown and adjoining neighborhoods through a comprehensive form-based approach to achieve mixed use, transitions, and pedestrian-oriented design.” As a result, and after careful study, the LCRA riverside property was given the following character designation in the Form Base Code: “Neighborhood – Tourism (N-T). This designation within the Neighborhood Character Zone applies to the tourism-oriented property. Any future redevelopment in this area needs to be compatible with the adjoining neighborhood fabric while still allowing for an enclave of tourism/resort related residential and lodging uses within residential building types. This zone would allow for both attached and detached single-family residential types with a range of residential, office, lodging and resort support uses.”

The LCRA accepted the NT designation and this is the property’s current zone designation. Now, the LCRA is rejecting this N-T type designation and essentially demanding the proposed P4 designation, which allows more intense and dense building types. It is illogical even according to the current proposed Building Block codes. The LCRA property is between a P1 (park) and a P3 (neighborhood); a P4 violates the important concept of transition between zones because it would allow more dense building construction between a P1 (natural, park) and P3 (neighborhood). That natural and correct transition for this property is P1 to P3; not P1 to P4 to P3.

I urge you to stand in front of the LCRA riverside property on Wilson Street and look to your left (residential) and right (Fisherman’s Park) to feel and see why the Form Based Code character zone (Neighborhood-Tourism) was the right code to adopt. There is every reason the proposed Building Block Code could also include a Neighborhood Tourism type of designation that will allow this property to be sustainable and “Authentic Bastrop.”

This would also address issues regarding a potential law suit as proposed by the mayor: “If the city were to restrict the LCRA property to a P3 zoning, Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder has said that could open up the city to a lawsuit — a P3, residential-use-only designation could be seen to diminish the property’s value” the Oct. 15 Bastrop Advertiser article said.

This potential law suit seems overstated, perhaps to influence a decision for the desired denser P4 designation that LCRA desires? Would the LCRA actually sue the city on rather baseless merit? Will the City Council yield to the LCRA’s profit motive or do what is right per rational zoning standards? Will the City Council respect the residents living near this property and all of Bastrop’s citizens?

Ironically, it may be that certain Bastrop residents could end up suing the city if the P4 designation is approved. Bastrop’s Form Based Code, with great effort and citizen input, delivered on the vision Bastrop wanted: “This comprehensive long-term vision continues the revitalization momentum for Downtown Bastrop that takes advantage of its regional location and historic fabric to transform it into a true urban neighborhood, anchoring existing and new local and regional businesses with civic and arts destinations,” (Form Base Code, page 4).

Building Bastrop and the proposed Building Block Code changes need to ensure the same vision continues. Most notably, the new codes need to address the unique LCRA riverside property, which contains the historic Crocheron-McDowell House.

I urge you to participate in this important matter on or before the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at City Hall. You may email, call or request an appointment with any City Council member, including the mayor; attend the meeting and comment during the citizen comment period; and you can always watch it on Facebook via streaming which allows you to comment during the meeting. This meeting will be the first reading on the Building Block Code and LCRA riverside property issue.

Herb Goldsmith

Former chair of the Form Based Code Task Force

Bastrop