NORTH AUSTIN

Austin Energy to host

resource fair Saturday

Austin Energy will host the ninth annual Community Connections Resource Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road.

The free event will assist customers who need help with meeting basic needs such as paying utility bills. The resource fair gathers support from several civic and nonprofits that offer assistance, share information and answer questions about how to save money on utility bills.

Around 140 exhibitors from the city of Austin, county and state agencies and nonprofit groups will be on hand to provide information about social services in the community. Employers and job placement services representing the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries will participate, accepting résumés and job applications. Attendees can access onsite health screenings and discover ways to lower monthly utility bills through the city’s customer assistance program.

There will be free food, prizes and activities for kids.

For more information: austinenergy.com/go/communityconnections.



DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

'Brushes with Cancer'

Sunday at Trinity Hall

Twist Out Cancer, an international nonprofit that provides psychosocial support to people affected by cancer through creative arts programming, will host its Brushes with Cancer program at 5 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Hall, 311 E. Fifth St.

The program pairs “Inspirations” — which are cancer previvors, survivors, fighters and caregivers who share their twist on cancer — with artists working in various mediums to take the story and create a piece of art.

General admission tickets to Brushes With Cancer in Austin are $50 and includes access to the art exhibition and auction, heavy snacks, beverages and live entertainment. VIP tickets are $85 and features a meet-and-greet with the participants and a private showing of the art exhibition.

Entry for VIP ticket holders is at 4 p.m., with general admission beginning at 5 p.m.

For applications: brusheswithcanceraustin.com.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Victims Advocacy Project

has fundraiser Friday night

The Lone Star Victims Advocacy Project, which provides free immigration legal services to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, will host a fundraising event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

The event "An Evening to Empower" will feature dinner, drinks, awards, a silent auction and entertainment. Performers include Panamanian ballet folklórico group Amor Por Panamá as well as an acoustic set of Ecuadorian folk songs by musician Javier Jara.

Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit lsvap.org.

EAST AUSTIN

American Field to host

weekend pop-up market

American Field and Shop AF will host a pop-up market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth St.

The event will feature over 50 vendors offering food, whiskey, craft beer, clothing, jewelry, art and locally made products as well as live music, pet adoption opportunities.

The Shop AF mission is to help independent, locally owned and operated alternatives to big business.

GEORGETOWN

Register for Saturday's

Safe Baby Academy

The Williamson County Emergency Services and Austin-Travis County EMS will host Safe Baby Academy from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, 2000 Scenic Drive.

New or expecting parents can learn car seat safety and get help with the installation of seats in vehicles, infant CPR, water safety, sleep safety and home safety. Registration is required for the free class.

To register: austintexas.gov/ems; 512-972-7233.

GEORGETOWN

Williamson Museum

offers free courthouse tours

The Williamson Museum, 716 S. Austin Ave., will host historic courthouse tours at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 25-26.

Tours are free, last around 45 minutes and are handicapped accessible.

To request a tour for parties of seven or more: 512-943-1670.

SAN MARCOS

Learn about butterflies

Saturday at Monarch Fest

The second annual Monarch Fest and native plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Discovery Center, 430 Riverside Drive.

The free event will celebrate and spread awareness of the importance of the monarch butterfly. City staff and representatives from 11 other local organizations will host exhibits designed to educate the public on how they can protect the disappearing habitats and migration paths of monarchs and other pollinators.

Attendees also can shop at the native plant sale. All proceeds will benefit the Discovery Center’s Native Plant Program.

For more information: 512.393.8327; bit.ly/2OHGfOO.

