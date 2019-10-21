



The city of Amarillo had a perfect day at the University Region I Marching Band Contest Saturday at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Amarillo High, Caprock, Palo Duro and Randall all scored superior rankings from the judging panel to earn the chance to compete for berths in the 5A Area contest in Odessa on Saturday, Oct. 26, with state final berths on the line for the top bands.

Tascosa and Canyon High also earned a ranking of 1, but only schools in classes 1A, 3A and 5A advance in odd-numbered years.

In Class 3A, Bushland, Canadian, Spearman and Tulia earned rankings of 1. They will compete at the 3A Area round at Lowrey Field in Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 26, in hopes of competing at state finals in November. They would join Class 1A Texas Panhandle schools Claude, Happy and White Deer, who earned berths directly to state over the weekend since only 44 schools in the UIL’s smallest’s division have marching bands entered.

Class 2A bands earning a top ranking in a non-qualifying year are Panhandle, Wheeler, West Texas High and Vega.

Dumas, Hereford, Pampa and Perryton joined Canyon High with rankings of 1 in Class 4A.