Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left two lanes and southbound left lane will be closed under Stassney Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the left two lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The southbound two right lanes will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The east and westbound lanes of Slaughter Lane will be closed to Texas 71 Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday morning. The inside shoulder will be closed at the Stassney on ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and the southbound inside shoulder (lane 1 & 2) will be closed approaching Stassney from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The northbound mainlanes reduced to three lanes from Rundberg Lane to U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Southbound mainlanes reduced to three lanes between Rundberg and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Southbound mainlanes reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday between St. Johns Avenue and Huntland Drive.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound right lane will be closed at York Creek Road to just after Posey Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Heldenfels Road and the York Creek Road exit (No. 196) from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November.; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between County Road 143 and Lakeway Drive from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between FM 972 and Lakeway Drive from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

U.S. 183: Reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations between Texas 71 and Maha Circle from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound right lane will be closed between Interchange Boulevard and Eastgate Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour via Interstate 35 North exit to the frontage road. The northbound right lane will be closed between Norwood Park Drive and I-35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; the entrance ramp from Cameron will also be closed.

U.S. 290: The westbound main lanes will be closed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights; traffic will detour to the frontage road.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August.

Texas 130: Alternating closures of southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane and exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the southbound right lane will also be closed in this area. The northbound entrance from Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between Blue Bluff and U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Southbound exit No. 439 for Blue Bluff will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating northbound closures between Howard Lane and Cameron Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound left lane will be closed between FM 685 and Pecan Street from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound left lane will be closed between Pflugerville Parkway and Pecan Street from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Various southbound closures either side of Howard Lane/Gregg-Manor Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Alternating northbound closures between Parmer Lane and ½-mile north of Howard Lane from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Texas 138: Main lanes will be closed between Texas 195 and County Road 222 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The northbound left two lanes will be closed between Loop 360 and Via Fortuna from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Reduced to one lane at Little Dry Brushy Creek between FM 1466 and County Road 470 through Friday. A temporary traffic signal or flaggers will be used as needed.

RM 620: The westbound right lane will be closed between Parmer and Tom Kemp lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 2243: Reduced to one lane of traffic at a time between U.S. 183 and Weir Ranch Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard): The eastbound right lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

FM 973: Alternating closures in both directions between U.S. 290 and Gregg Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 1431: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Easy Street and Packsaddle Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Hudson Street: Closed between Darby Street and Krueger Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Detour via Bluestein Drive.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Manor/Springdale Road: The right turn lane will be closed in both directions under U.S. 183 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane will be closed in both directions under U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday night.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 19.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed. Flaggers will control traffic immediately east of Interstate 35 as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March