Whether by man or nature, all plants are eventually pruned. Proper pruning can enhance your landscape and improve the health of your trees and shrubs. While nothing could save some of the tree losses from our storms earlier this year, proper pruning could have eased some of the damage.

Steve Chaney, Tarrant County horticulture agent, will host a special program called “How to Prune Trees and Shrubs” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Glen Rose Citizens Center located at 209 SW Barnard St. He will speak at a joint educational meeting of the Somervell County Master Gardeners and the Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.

This meeting is free and open to the public.