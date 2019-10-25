Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for the Industrial History of Texas hosts free Friday Fun Days through Nov. 8 at the museum in Thurber.

The weekly events for children begin today with Family Field Trip Friday, an all-day event specifically for homeschoolers, families and small groups.

Participants get to choose from a variety of scavenger hunts tailored to offer a fun challenge for a variety of age groups. Activities help guide children on a journey throughout the center and encourage engagement with exhibits.

Self-guided Friday Fun Days are free for families with children.

Families are invited to follow their tour through the Gordon Center’s main exhibition, with a visit to Science Space, a geology focused exhibition featured in the worldChanging Exhibits Gallery. Families also can use the center’s makers table, where the materials for several crafts will be available.

Folkway Friday, a free children’s program about the people and culture of Mexico, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 1.

The program features a PowerPoint presentation with pauses to allow children to sample tastes, sights and sounds of Mexico. Class concludes with a “field trip” to the parking lot to smash a piñata.

This Mexican party favor will be decorated the previous night at the center’s trunk or treat party with its Día de los Muertos theme. Children are encouraged to attend both free events.

Formation Friday, a one-hour learning session about coal, a building block of Thurber’s boomtown days, begins at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8.

Attendees will learn about the formation and use of coal and get an idea of the controversy that surrounds it today. Children will visit the center’s resident miner