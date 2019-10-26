Friday night’s District 3-4A Division I opener between Canyon and Dumas at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium turned out to be as evenly matched as anticipated.

That’s why three huge plays by Dumas in the first quarter made all the difference, and explained why the Demons are still undefeated.

Dumas responded to walking into an enemy house by hitting Canyon in the mouth with three long first quarter scoring plays, which resulted in a very comfortable halftime lead. That was all the Demons got, and Canyon almost saw to it that it wasn’t enough.

The Eagles made the Demons nervous throughout most of the fourth quarter, as they got to within a touchdown and had an opportunity to tie it. But a desperation pass fell short, and Dumas got out of Kimbrough with a 21-14 win to make an early district statement.

Dumas (8-0, 1-0 in district) had the defense in the end to make the stop for the win, and coach Aaron Dunnam wasn’t shocked that it came down to that.

“I talked at halftime about how this was still a ball game and that a 21-point lead wasn’t quite enough,” Dunnam said. “It was a little sloppy in the second half but what I’m most proud of is the resiliency of our kids.”

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Canyon (6-2, 0-1) cut it to 21-14 when Brandon Driskell, subbing for the injured Jay Defoor at quarterback, hit Jack McKay on a 78-yard scoring pass to cut the Dumas lead to 21-14. That perked up the partisan Canyon crowd and a thrilling finish seemed imminent.

Canyon forced punts on each of the two Dumas possessions and when the Eagles got the ball back both times, they moved into Dumas territory. The first time they ended up in long yardage and had to punt it back.

With over two minutes left, the Eagles took over at their own 33-yard line. They picked up a pair of first downs and had first-and-10 at the Dumas 39.

But the Eagles got not closer in the final minute. Driskell was sacked for a 12-yard loss by Dumas sophomore Brayden Rushing and a 10-yard loss by Davin Gates, and in between there was a false start, leading to an impossible fourth-and-37 from the Canyon 44.

Driskell threw a desperation pass into a crowd, and Rushing came down with it to clinch the win for the Demons.

“I want to take my hat off to someone who beats you but we had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of,” Canyon coach Blake Bryant said. “I was so proud of the way we hung in there.

The Demons made a statement three plays into the game, when Jacob Mares broke a run up the middle practically untouched for a 56-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead only 53 seconds into the game. It portended things to come.

“It was a great play call and I saw a huge hole and took it,” said Mares, who ran for a game-high 143 yards on 12 carries. “It was something to get us going on offense in the first half. I knew this was going to be a close game with two really good teams playing each other.”

Canyon appeared to get a break when Dumas muffed a punt and the Eagles took over at the Dumas 30. But on the next play, Driskell was intercepted in the end zone by Javier Martinez.

Three plays later, Dumas quarterback Spencer Williams hit Louis Ortiz on the sideline and Ortiz did the rest, taking it 77 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.

The Eagles came back on the next drive and again put a good drive together, but again Martinez intercepted Driskell in the end zone, and he brought it out to the Dumas 14. Two plays later, Williams connected with Kyle Stroebel for an 83-yard scoring pass to make it 21-0, putting the Eagles in a serious hole.

Driskell threw 35 passes and ended up with 262 yards, but that was as much out of necessity as anything, as the Demons shut down any semblance of a Canyon running game, allowing only 22 yards rushing.

“That was our motive from the front seven on,” said Dumas linebacker Cade Cox, whose name was a constant on Kimbrough’s PA system after running plays. “That was a huge part of our game plan this week. We were on the edge a lot looking for the option but it helped us knowing that they had to throw the ball.”

Canyon finally got on the board in the third quarter by taking the second half kickoff and going 63 yards in 14 plays for the score. The Eagles were helped in no small part via four first downs due to penalties, as the drive concluded with Brody Cook scoring on a 1-yard run.

McKay had a huge night for Canyon in defeat with seven catches for 222 yards. However, he lost a fumble after a 33-yard completion late in the first half that would have put the ball at the Dumas 6.

Dumas 21, Canyon 14

Dumas;21;0;0;0;—;21

Canyon;0;0;7;7;—;14

First Quarter

D—Jacob Mares 56 run (Ah Lee Yart kick), 11:07

D—Louis Ortiz 77 pass from Spencer Williams (Yart kick), 4:34

D—Kyle Stroebel 83 pass from Williams (Yart kick), 0:21

Third Quarter

C—Brody Cook 1 run (Rafe Butcher kick), 7:53

Fourth Quarter

C—Jack McKay 78 pass from Brandon Driskell (Butcher kick), 11:47

Dumas Canyon

First downs 14 15

Rushing 219 22

Passing 186 262

Total yards 405 284

C-A-I 8-14-1 17-35-3

Punts-Avg. 6-38.8 6-36.0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-1

Penalties-yards 12-115 8-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Dumas: Williams 12-52, Mares 12-143, Bryan Mendoza 3-6, Damian Orozco 1-2, Cito Rodriguez 3-16. Canyon: Cook 6-10, Wayne Sheard 7-14, Ethan Cowan 4-7, Driskell 12-(-9).

PASSING—Dumas: Williams 8-14-1-186. Canyon: Driskell 17-35-3-262.

RECEIVING—Dumas: Stroebel 3-83, Ortiz 3-104, Victor Chavez 2-(-1). Canyon: Brayden Brewer 2-16, Sheard 1-(-4), McKay 7-222, Joe Shaw 2-6, Butcher 5-22.