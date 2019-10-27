Luz Moreno-Lozano @LuzMorenoLozano

Sunday

Oct 27, 2019 at 10:23 AM Oct 27, 2019 at 10:25 AM


One person is dead and another was injured following a wreck in North Austin early Sunday.


Austin-Travis County EMS Medics responded to the corner of W. Braker Lane and Burnet Road around 8:45 a.m. to a vehicle on its roof with two people pinned inside.


A man, who medics believe to be in his 40s, was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was also pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead.


Police are investigating the crash. Drivers should expect delays in the area.