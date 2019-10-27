Two men were killed during a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party in Greenville early Sunday. At least 12 others were injured, police said.

The shooting happened about 15 miles southwest of the Commerce campus in North Texas, said Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County sheriff’s office. Police said the shooter was a man wearing a blue hoodie. He had not been identified as of Sunday evening and remained at large.

The university, located east of Dallas, celebrated homecoming this week. Police are calling the event a Halloween and homecoming party, but it was not sponsored by the school. At least 750 people were at the party, police said, some in costumes.

Oxford said police initially responded to the venue, located off of U.S. 380 just west of the Greenville city limits, for reports of illegal parking shortly before midnight Saturday. About 15 minutes after they arrived, deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell if the shots were fired inside or outside.

Officers found two people had been killed inside the building, he said. None of the victims' names were released as of Sunday evening.

“It was complete chaos as people fled for safety and deputies attempted to locate the shooter,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said during a Sunday morning news conference. He said officers reported shots fired at 12:05 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is working with the FBI and Texas Rangers in the investigation, he said.

“Given the many different descriptions provided by those in attendance at the party, we unfortunately do not have any solid suspect information to provide at this time,” Meeks said, pleading with anyone who has information to contact the sheriff’s office.

Authorities initially said 14 people were injured, but that figure was later revised.

The 12 injured included six people who were trampled or hurt by glass in the melee, according to Sgt. Jeff Haines, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department. Six others were injured by gunfire. Four of them were in critical condition and one was in good condition Sunday afternoon, he said. He did not know the condition of the sixth person.

On Sunday afternoon, Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M-Commerce, emailed the campus students and staff. He extended sympathies to all victims, their families and friends and confirmed four current students who were injured were treated at local hospitals and had been released. It is not known if the two men killed were A&M-Commerce students.

“Last night’s tragedy in Greenville, Texas has touched and saddened our university community,” he wrote. “There is a tremendous amount of misinformation revolving around this off-campus event ... We are currently reaching out to these four affected students. We will continue to monitor this situation.”

The university also is offering walk-in counseling services to all students.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet Sunday that some misinformation will be clarified. But, in the meantime police plan to identify the shooter and help the victims.

Texas Rangers & Texas Dept. of Public Safety are working aggressively with local & federal officials to respond to the #TexasAMCommerce shooting.



Some misinformation will be clarified.



In meantime they’ll identify the shooter & help the victims.



https://t.co/vM2E1to5ai

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 27, 2019

Sunday evening, at a vigil to honor of one of men who died, multiple shots were fired as the ceremony was wrapping up. No one has reportedly been injured.

This article contains material from The Associated Press.