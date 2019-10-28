After a year off, Southwest Dairy Day will return Nov. 7 at the T&K Dairy and will be hosted by the Collier family and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

T&K Dairy is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 East and County Road 1673 east of Snyder.

The program, free and open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. and feature tours, exhibitor booths and lunch courtesy of Hi-Pro Feeds. It will conclude at 3 p.m.

Online registration is available at agriliferegister@tamu.edu.

“Southwest Dairy Day is an annual event that highlights new technologies and addresses issues that are of concern to the industry,” said Juan Piñeiro, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state dairy specialist in Amarillo.

The main highlights of this year’s program will be automatic milking systems – specifically stationary milking robots, rumination collars, robotic feed pushers, ventilation and manure management, said Jennifer Spencer, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state dairy specialist in Stephenville.

The program will offer two Dairy Outreach Program Area or DOPA continuing education credits.

“We would like to thank the allied industry for their support and in particular our platinum and gold sponsors,” Piñeiro said. “Without their support this event would not be possible.”

District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar Mark your calendars for the multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 scheduled for Dec. 12.

Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of CEUs every five years to renew/recertify their license; including two hours of Laws and Regulations, two hours of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and any mix of these and General hours to equal the required 15 hours of CEUs. Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: laws and regulations, integrated pest management or drift minimization.

This year’s program will include: General Laws and Regulations, Ticks of Texas and the Diseases They Carry, an IPM Approach, Laws and Regulation Updates, and Compliant Process, TDA General Laws and Regulations Compliance, Pasture Weed and Brush Herbicide Update, Pasture Pest Management, Pesticides from the Ground Up.

Please contact the Erath County Extension Office at 254-965-1460 to RSVP.

Lonnie Jenschke is an Erath County extension agent.