Tuesday forecast for Austin: Who is ready for rain and cool temperatures? Hopefully we all are, because that’s what is in store for Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

Sprinkling rain was already falling on the Austin area around 6 a.m. as showers and thunderstorms moved north along and east of Interstate 35, forecasters said.

Cloudy skies will be accompanied by a 70% chance of rain all day and through the evening. Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 55 degrees, forecasters said.

More rain is expected on Wednesday when low temperatures will be in the 30s, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: High near 61 with a 90% chance of rain. Low of around 39 at night with a 90% chance of rain. North winds blowing 15 to 20 mph at night could have 30 mph gusts.

Halloween: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. and a high near 54. North winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 61. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 46.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 71.