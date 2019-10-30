Law enforcement officials are awaiting results of an autopsy that is being conducted on an unidentified body found late Monday afternoon in a field south of County Road 303 in Rainbow.

Officials from the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Somervell County Emergency Management and the Somervell County Justice of the Peace responded to the location on private property after it was reported in a 911 call, according to a news release from the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release states that at approximately 4:47 p.m., the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident that stated she was on her rural private property and had found a deceased person.

“The body was taken by Wiley’s Funeral Home to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.”

It also noted that the victim was male, but no name or age was given, stating, “an autopsy was performed on the victim Tuesday and official results are pending from this investigation.”