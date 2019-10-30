The Promise in Glen Rose is hosting a Toys for Tots event on Friday and Saturday night for its closing weekend.

Adults will receive $5 off tickets by using the code TOTS19 online or at the box office.

Children 12 and under get in free with the donation of a new and unwrapped gift.

“The Promise really wants to give back to the community,” said director Chuck King. “We’re here largely because of the support of Glen Rose and the surrounding communities - that’s why we do the Somervell County weekend; we give away a lot of complimentary tickets to fundraising events. We also participate in the Papa’s Pantry Food Drive every year so this is just a way that we want to give back to the community and say thanks for being behind The Promise and allowing The Promise to be a part of the community as well.”

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-show premiering at 7:15 p.m., the new promise prologue at 7:45 p.m. and The Promise at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, call 254-897-3926.

“I really appreciate everyone coming out this year and supporting The Promise. We’ve had a great season and we’re looking forward to more events in 2020 beyond The Promise,” King added.