The Alice Volunteer Services, the Boys and Girls Club of Alice and other nonprofit organizations need the community’s assist on Tuesday, Nov. 12. These non-profit organizations are asking the public to donate their money to help fund nonprofit organizations during the Coastal Bend Foundations’s One Day of Giving.

South Texas foundations have pledged to match funds that are donated on that day up to about $19,000 per agency.

All donations must be made online. Computers are available at First Community Bank on 1600 E. Main Street.

Between Nov. 3 and the 11th, donations can be scheduled for the 12th by credit or debit card, or by electronic check.

Visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org and click any nonprofit logo of your choice to make a donation.