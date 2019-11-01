Beginning in April 2020, Southwest Airlines will offer non-stop service from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport to Houston Hobby beginning in April 2020, the airport announced Friday.

The new service will run six days a week, Sunday through Friday, according to a city news release.

Southwest already offers service in Lubbock to Austin, Dallas Love Field, Denver and Las Vegas, according to the airport.

"Southwest Airlines has been a great partner with LBB over the years," said Kelly Campbell, Lubbock’s executive director of aviation. "This new service is a testament to our partnership and its continued growth."

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope released a statement praising the move.

"We are very excited to see the news of the non-stop service to Houston Hobby," he said. "This is another example of the growth of our region, our marketplace and the investment we are making in our airport."

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Chairman Abel Castro said that the chamber is thrilled that Southwest is adding this service to Lubbock.

"The Chamber began requesting this added service several years ago, and this is a great addition to the business community’s travel options given the growth of Lubbock and our strong area economy," he said in a statement from the chamber. "This development coincides with major improvements taking place at LPSIA now and in the near future. We appreciate Southwest Airlines’ long history of serving Lubbock."

This new service officially starts April 14, 2020.

United Airlines already offers direct service between Lubbock to Houston International Airport and Denver. American Airlines offers service between Lubbock and Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport and Phoenix.