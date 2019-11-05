Theatre at Tarleton and the Department of Fine Arts present the David Mamet classic, “Oleanna,” Nov. 12–16 in the theater of the Clyde Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

The curtain rises at 7:30 nightly. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, children, faculty and staff; and $5 for Tarleton students. Call 254-968-9634 for tickets. The box office opens an hour before show time.

“Oleanna” is a two-character play about the power struggle between a university professor and one of his female students, who accuses him of sexual exploitation and, by doing so, spoils his chances of being accorded tenure. The play, directed by associate professor of theater Carol Stavish, is intended for mature audiences.