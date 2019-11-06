Halloween night was a busy one in downtown Glen Rose when hundreds of Trick or Treaters hit the streets in search of a few good pieces of candy - and local businesses and residents didn’t disappoint.

Kids donned their most creative costumes and had tons of fun.

And although Halloween is officially over, the Glen Rose Reporter is continuing with its annual costume contest.

There is still time to enter online at yourglenrosetx.com and win a $50 gift card.

The contest closes on Nov. 10 and winners will be announced on Nov. 13.