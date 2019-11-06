A survey by the online business publication 24/7 Wall Street places Tarleton State University in the top 15 schools nationwide with a rise in student applications.

Conclusions of the study, published in USA Today, show Tarleton 10th among the top 100 schools in America with an application increase of 113 percent since 2013.

“When prospective students visit any Tarleton location, they meet faculty and staff who genuinely care about them as individuals,” said university President James Hurley. “That supportive atmosphere and our can-do spirit create one of the best regional universities in the nation.”

24/7 Wall Street collected datafrom almost 600 four-year post-secondary institutions to identify the 100 colleges where applications climbed the most from 2013 to 2018.

“The results of this survey prove what we already know,” said Dr. Javier Garza, vice president of the university’s Division of Enrollment Management. “Word is spreading that Tarleton is student-centric and value-driven. Students across North Texas and beyond are recognizing that Tarleton offers strong academic programs and the know-how to position them as leaders in their careers and communities.”

The top 100 list includes schools from all over the country with at least 4,000 applicants in the 2012-13 academic year.

Jumps in the number of applicants range from 45.8 percent at Cal Poly Pomona to 300.9 percent at Southern New Hampshire University.