Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Nov. 4:
• Giorgio’s Pizza, 1018 Broadway
• Jojo’s She Shack, 7206 59th St.
• Silklab Designs, 3601 Trenton Ave.
• Mano Negra Brewing Co., 2610 Salem Ave.
• RJ’s Cleaning Service, 2301 50th St. Apt. 51
• Sweet Celebrations, 1603 57th St.
• Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock, 4501 University Ave.
• Braden Birk’s Ebay Resale, 2520 Marsha Sharp Freeway
• Long Range Innovations LLC, 2417 Stanford St.
• Still Shine’n Customs and Collision, 2701 N. Frankford Ave. Unit 9
• Tandem Well Service LLC, 5803 12th St.
• Angela’s Professional Estate Liquidation, 227 U.S. Highway 87
• Interiors by Joyclyn, 3615 90th St.
• It’s a Green Day, 2114 143rd St.
• Laced, 9123 Boston Ave.
• Wilson’s Woodworks, 3201 112th St.
• Candyfloss & Co., 5811 102nd St. Apt. 76
• Glow Tanning & Spa, 5109 82nd St. Unit 8
• Grace Lane Creations, 7814 Pontiac Ave.
• Grounded Beauty, 4425 82nd St. Apt. 2246
• Koontz Creative, 4920 79th St.
• May + Marie, 4407 88th St.
• Roomers Interiors, 11605 Utica Ave.
• Shae’s Boutique, 6037 73rd St.
• The Sunshine and Reign Boutique, 5504 74th St.