Tarleton State University’s Alpha Gamma Rho and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life are once again sponsoring their annual Angel Tree.

Each year members reach out to low-income areas in Stephenville, Dublin, DeLeon and Gorman for holiday gift requests from children.

“Alpha Gamma Rho greatly appreciates the opportunity to be a part of the Angel Tree. It helps us give back to the community in a big way. Most of all, we’re thankful for the number of people who adopt an angel and donate,” said Shelby Brownson, the AGR member in charge of the event.

This year’s tree features 143 angels ready to adopt. All Tarleton students, faculty and staff are invited to participate. The tree is in the Fraternity and Sorority Life office in Centennial Hall, and there are plans to set up inside the Barry B. Thompson Student Center throughout the month.

Monetary gifts are also welcome.

“The Angel Tree gives our students an opportunity to give back. Many of the students in the Greek community are lucky enough to have what they need, and it’s an eye-opening experience to interact with children in their own community who are ecstatic to receive a jacket and a small toy,” said Stephanie Chambers, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life. “It puts things into perspective. It’s what this time of year is all about.”

The focus of the gifts should be cold-weather clothing like jackets and shoes and a low-priced toy. Buying gaming consoles or other high-priced items is discouraged.

Gifts are due by noon Monday, Nov. 25, in the Fraternity and Sorority Life office.