With the 2019 election in the books, the Grayson County Elections Administrations wind up to the 2020 election season has begun. Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said the county’s new election equipment did a great job during the most recent election.

She said workers and voters seemed pleased with the new machines that allowed voters to see their votes before placing them in a box to be counted.

Use of the new equipment will be even more will be even more important going into the new year. While the presidential race will likely be the biggest race of the season, locally, there are a number of county positions up for election.

Local candidates have already started sending out announcements of intentions to run and setting fundraising events.

Patterson said her office has already started estimating the equipment that will be needed for that election. Her office has already begun “sending out save the date information to workers, planning for worker training and ordering supplies.”

The first day to file for offices routinely on the March Primary ballot is Nov. 9.

In Grayson County, offices that will be up for election in the primary include: judge of the 15th state district court, judge of the 15th state district court, commissioner for county precinct 1 and 3, constables for precincts 1,2,3, and 4, justice of the peace Precinct 1, county sheriff, and tax assessor collector.

The last day to register to vote for the March primary is Feb. 3 and first day of early voting is Feb. 18. The last day of early voting will be Feb. 28. The Primary Election Day is March 3. Should there need to be a run off for the primary day races, it will be held on May 26.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 5, 2020. Early voting for the election begins on Oct. 19, 2020 and continues through Oct. 30, 2020.