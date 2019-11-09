Tarleton State University’s Dr. Steve Simpson has been named a Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Professor.

The professor of kinesiology is one of 13 faculty members in the A&M System designated a Regents Professor for 2018-2019.

“These awards recognize and honor the exemplary accomplishments and contributions of our faculty, extension or research professionals,” said Elaine Mendoza, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “Though they vary in focus and location, these individuals exemplify the commitment to excellence in research and service that sets A&M System employees apart.”

The selection process begins with a call for nominations from the chancellor. Final nominations advance to the chief executive officer of each A&M entity and are then subject to a system-level review by academic vice chancellors and past recipients. The chancellor and the board have final say.

“It has been an honor to serve the School of Kinesiology, Tarleton State University and the TAMUS,” Simpson said. “My colleagues have always been supportive, and I have been blessed with great mentors.”

Simpson earned bachelor’s degrees in health, physical education and English from Hardin-Simmons University. He took his master’s in health and physical education from East Texas State University and his doctoral degree, also from ETSU, in health, physical education and recreation.