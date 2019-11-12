Dear Heloise: Years ago, my grandmother told me a few things to do before I began a new recipe. First, read the recipe through completely before beginning. In fact, read it at least twice. Check to make certain you have all the ingredients on hand. If this is the first time you're making a dish, do everything exactly as the recipe is written. You can experiment at a later date. -- Christy H., Jackson, Miss.

Dear Readers: Do you like pancakes? Here's a question for you. See if you can guess the correct answer:

Ready-made, self-rising pancake flour was first introduced in what year?

a. 1895

b. 1900

c. 1921

d. 1889

Which year did you select? Pancake mix was developed way back in 1889 and has been used by cooks ever since. So, if you picked "d." you were correct. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Chinese Beets recipe. I had it and now can't find it. I want to serve this dish with our annual Thanksgiving dinner. -- Robin K., Portland, Ore.

Robin, this a Heloise classic. My parents lived in China in the early '40s, and my mother brought this recipe home. You'll need:

6 cups cooked, sliced beets, or 3 (16-ounce) cans sliced beets

1 cup sugar

1 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (this makes it strong, so try 12 to start with)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of the beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until the mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator.

This makes an excellent side dish on Thanksgiving or with leftovers the next day. If you enjoy a tangy dish that's easy to make, you'll find this recipe and many more of my readers' favorites, including Peking Roast, Heloise's Cole Slaw and Cookies From Cake Mix, in my All-Time Favorite Recipes pamphlet. To get a copy, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/All-Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. FYI: Beets, along with carrots, radishes and turnips, can be stored up to two weeks. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: Spinach has often been called a "superfood" because of its outstanding health benefits. It contains a rich amount of vitamins K and A, manganese folate and iron, as well as vitamins B2 and B6. Lutein is a nutrient also found in spinach and helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach contains antioxidants, which help prevent cell damage that could lead to cancer and premature aging. It is a nutritional powerhouse for your body, and adding it to your salads with a sprinkle of lemon juice not only tastes great, but benefits you in so many ways. -- Heloise

