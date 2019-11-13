Mattressville and Baby Clay’s Meat Market are partnering for a second time to organize the Great Turkey Giveaway - an event that gives 11,000 pounds of free turkeys to families in five different cities.

In Stephenville, the giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at BMY Wealth Management.

“We gave away about 250 turkeys in Stephenville last year,” said Brandon McDonald of Mattressville. “People will need to get there early and get in line because the turkeys go fast. Last year we gave out the turkeys in 10 to 15 minutes, so if you show up late, you will miss it.”

The free turkeys will be limited to one per family, available while supplies last, and there are no income level restrictions.

This year’s turkeys were donated by AG Texas Farm Credit, BMY Wealth Management, Bruner Auto Group, Dublin Bottling Works, Jacobs Pharmacy, Matt Williams State Farm, Walters Property Management, Quality Printing, Dairy Queen, First National Bank, Mark Ellis, MC Bank and Weakley Watson Hardware.