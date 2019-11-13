Midlothian at South Oak Cliff

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Dallas (Sprague Stadium)

Records: Midlothian 8-2; SOC 8-2

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522

Series: First meeting

Last week: Midlothian beat Waco University 47-13; SOC beat Dallas Jefferson 45-7

Players to watch: Midlothian: RB Ethan Hill, QB Nicholas de los Santos; SOC: QB Mikeviun Titus, WR Justyn Harrison

Update: Midlothian also went on the road last fall for the playoff opener and beat in-county rival Red Oak … SOC held Dallas Jefferson to negative-12 yards of total net offense and zero first downs; Jefferson’s TD was scored on a 3-yard run after the Bears opened the game with 4 kneeldowns at their own 3-yard line.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Frisco-Greenville winner in the area round.

Everman at Red Oak

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Billy Goodloe Stadium

Records: Everman 4-6; Red Oak 9-1

Series: Everman leads 4-0

Last meeting: 1995 (Everman won 37-19)

Last week: Everman beat Joshua 42-7; Red Oak beat Seagoville 48-13

Players to watch: Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer; Everman: ATH Juan Davis, DB Davonte Biscoe

Update: Red Oak’s most recent playoff victory was against Sherman at Allen in the 2012 4A Division I area round … The Hawks won their first outright district championship in 37 years … Everman’s Davis, a 2021 Texas pledge, ran 12 times for 200 yards and 2 TDs in the win against Joshua.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Denton Braswell-Corsicana winner in the area round.

Frisco Reedy at Ennis

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lion Memorial Stadium

Records: Reedy 6-4; Ennis 9-1

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Series: Reedy leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2018 (Reedy won 47-21)

Last week: Reedy beat Princeton 37-20; Ennis beat Greenville 32-25

Players to watch: Reedy: QB Jalen Kitna, RB Jacob Smith; Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Dyllan Santos

Update: Ennis gains a chance to avenge its playoff ouster of a year ago … Jalen Kitna, a junior who has verbaled to Boston College, is the son of former Waxahachie head coach Jon Kitna, who is now the Dallas Cowboys’ QB coach … Reedy last year beat Ennis, Midlothian and Burleson Centennial before falling to state champion Aledo in the region finals.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Frisco Centennial-Seagoville winner in the area round.

Mid. Heritage vs. Henderson

What: Class 4A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tyler (Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium)

Records: Heritage 6-4; Henderson 7-3

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Series: First meeting

Last week: Heritage beat Mabank 56-49; Henderson beat Van 35-20

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Henderson: QB Caleb Medford, WR Jy Fuller

Update: Heritage has appeared the playoffs in all 4 seasons as a varsity program … The Jags were forced to drop to a No. 2 seed after forfeiting their win against Crandall … Medford had 191 passing yards and 2 rushing TD as Henderson knocked Van out of the playoff race.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Navasota-Bridge City winner in the area round.

Life Waxahachie vs. Palestine

What: Class 4A Division I

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Forney (City Bank Stadium)

Records: Life 7-3; Palestine 5-5

Series: First meeting

Last week: Life beat Quinlan Ford 71-39; Palestine beat Tyler Chapel Hill 28-21

Players to watch: Life: RB Sir Michael Veasley, QB Gage Mayfield; Palestine: RB Jeremiah Davis, RB/LB Quinton Cook

Update: Life established a new school record for points scored in last week’s victory … Davis rushed for 4 first-half TDs at Chapel Hill to help Palestine end a 6-year playoff drought … Both teams have one common opponent, Crandall, which beat Life 35-8 at home and won at Palestine 24-20.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Huffman Hargrave-Houston Furr winner in the area round.

Ferris vs. Iowa Park

What: Class 4A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Springtown (Porcupine Stadium)

Records: Ferris 2-8; Iowa Park 9-1

Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM

Series: First meeting

Last week: Ferris was idle; Iowa Park beat Krum 42-14

Players to watch: Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Jeremiah Harrison; Iowa Park: WR Ty Cunningham, RB Cameron Parker

Update: Ferris is among several teams with 2-8 records in the 4A Division II bracket, but only Huntington (1-9) and Hardin-Jefferson (1-8) have fewer wins … Iowa Park, a state semifinalist a year ago, jumped on winless Krum early with 3 first-quarter TDs … Hawks coach Aubrey Sims, formerly of Grandview, is going for his 50th win at Iowa Park.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Dalhart-Snyder winner in the area round.

Palmer vs. Hamilton

What: Class 3A Division II

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Whitney (Wildcat Stadium)

Records: Palmer 10-0; Hamilton 6-4

Series: First meeting

Last week: Palmer beat Blooming Grove 45-15; Hamilton beat Florence 63-28

Players to watch: Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree; Hamilton: TE/DE Ty Bates, OL/DL Jacob King

Update: Palmer recorded its first 10-0 regular season in school history … The teams have one common opponent, Millsap, whom Palmer beat 33-30 and Hamilton lost to 20-7 … Tyree rushed for 3 TDs and Cisneros passed for 2 scores in the win at Blooming Grove.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Dublin-Holliday winner in the area round.

Italy vs. Valley Mills

What: Class 2A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: McGregor (Bulldog Stadium)

Records: Italy 7-3; Valley Mills 6-4

Series: Italy leads 4-2

Last meeting: 2017 (Italy won 53-13)

Last week: Italy beat Riesel 58-32; Valley Mills beat Goldthwaite 27-21 (OT)

Players to watch: Italy: WR Cahl Horn, RB Jaiden Barr; Valley Mills: QB Braydon Richardson, WR Javieon Simmons

Update: Italy’s most recent gridiron loss to Valley Mills was in 1971, when both were district mates … Valley Mills got a walk-off win on Richardson’s 5-yard run in OT to beat Goldthwaite and secure the No. 3 seed in 7-2A (I).

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Valley View-Como Pickton winner in the area round.

Milford vs. Union Hill

What: Class 1A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mabank (Panther Stadium)

Records: Milford 7-3; Union Hill 9-1

Series: Milford leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2018 (Milford won 51-38)

Last week: Milford lost to Avalon 55-54; Union Hill was idle

Players to watch: Milford: QB/LB Ricky Pendleton, WR/DB Ka’charo Cook; Union Hill: QB Brantley Murray, RB Michael Colbert

Update: Milford reached the 1A Division I championship game a year ago, finishing as state runner-up … Union Hill’s lone loss is to Avalon, 60-38, in Week 3 … Both teams have lost to Avalon and beaten Oakwood in terms of common opponents.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Blum-Perrin Whitt winner in the area round.

Avalon vs. Leverett’s Chapel

What: Class 1A Division I

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Mabank (Panther Stadium)

Records: Avalon 10-0; Leverett’s Chapel 7-1

Series: Avalon leads 2-1

Last meeting: 2009 (Leverett’s Chapel won 20-16)

Last week: Avalon beat Milford 55-54; Leverett’s Chapel was idle

Players to watch: Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton; Leverett’s Chapel: WR/DB Jonah Shepard, RB/DB Alexis Chavez

Update: Avalon last week beat Milford for the first time in 9 meetings since the Eagles started 6-man football in 2005 … Before this season, the Eagles had never won more than 8 games (in 2016) … The Eagles are looking for their first bi-district victory since beating Coolidge in 2016, and only the third in the program’s 15-year history.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Saint Jo-Aquilla winner in the area round.