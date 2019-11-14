Senior Salma De Reza earned academic all-state honors, and five other members of the Glen Rose High School varsity girls cross country team earned District 7-4A academic all-district from the Texas Girls Coaches Association for the recently completed 2019 season, according to coach Ramsey Ghazal.

In addition to De Reza making Class 4A all-state level, teammates Jocelyn Mims, Delaila Gomez, Ziilalli Mascorro, Bree Baker and Madeleine Kirkley all gained academic all-district honors.

Baker is a senior and Mims is a junior, while Gomez and Mascorro are sophomores and Kirkley is a freshman.

Mims, a junior, qualified for the state cross country in both her freshman and sophomore years. She and Mignon Miller both finished among the top 10 in the district meet, with Mims placing third and Miller eighth.